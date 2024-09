Luto en la música: Muere Tito Jackson, hermano mayor de Michael Jackson

"Estamos conmocionados, tristes y con el corazón roto. Nuestro padre era un hombre increíble que se preocupaba por todos y su bienestar", agregaron.

Embed - 3T on Instagram: "It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us. We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being. Some of you may know him as Tito Jackson from the legendary Jackson 5, some may know him as “Coach Tito” or some know him as “Poppa T.” Nevertheless, he will be missed tremendously. It will forever be “Tito Time” for us. Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is “Love One Another.” We love you Pops. Your boys, Taj, Taryll and TJ #titojackson #titotime #loveoneanother"