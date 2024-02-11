Super Bowl 2024: Celebridades se apoderan de los comerciales.

No solamente es uno de los eventos deportivos más importantes a nivel mundial, el Super Bowl es una gran plataforma comercial para aquellas marcas y empresas, que esperan este día para lanzar algún producto o nuevas campañas de publicidad.
Aparecer en los espacios publicitarios del Super Bowl cuesta mucho dinero, millones de dolares, puesto que logra que una audiencia muy considerable lo vea durante el evento.
Como cada año, los comerciales que aparecen en el Super Bowl prometer ser mucho mejor que años anteriores y la mayoría de ellas presenta grandes celebridades del entretenimiento en sus anuncios.
Anuncios publicitarios que se presentarán en el Super Bowl 2024
A continuación los anuncios publicitarios que se presentarán durante el Super Bowl 2024. Cabe señalar que algunos ya han estrenado su campañas días previos al evento de hoy:
Budweiser
Embed - Budweiser | Super Bowl LVIII Old School Delivery
BIC EZ Reach con Willie Nelson , Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart
Embed - BIC EZ Reach: The Most Borrowed Lighter
BMWU USA junto a Christopher Walken y Usher.
Embed - BMW USA | Christopher Walken in "Talkin Like Walken" (ft. Usher)
Booking.com con Martin Lawrence y Shannon Sharpe
Embed - Tina Fey books whoever she wants to be | Booking.com 2024 Big Game ad
Coors Light junto a LL Cool J y Lainey Wilson
Embed - Coors Light Chill Train | Big Game Ad (ft. LL COOL J & Lainey Wilson)
Doors Dash
Embed - DoorDash | DoorDash All The Ads - Teaser
Durmstick junto a Eric Andre y al Dr. Umstick
Embed - Drumstick | Doctor on the Plane
Doritos junto a Jena Ortega
Embed - See Doritos’ action-packed 2024 Super Bowl ad
E*TRADE Baby Commercial - Picklebabies
Embed - E*TRADE Baby Commercial - Picklebabies
Etsy
Embed - Gift Mode: Etsy’s 2024 Big Game Commercial
Hellmann’s con Kate McKinnon
Embed - Mayo Cat – Hellmann’s Big Game :60
Lindt Chocolate USA
Embed - Lindt LINDOR Life is a Ball
MTN DEW junto a Aubrey Plaza y Nick Offerman
Embed - MTN DEW | Aubrey Plaza Having a Blast Super Bowl Ad
Nerds junto a Addison Rae
Embed - NERDS Big Game Commercial ft. Addison Rae | Official :30 | 2024
Oikos Yogurt junto a Martin Lawrence y Shannon Sharpe
Opendoor
Embed - Opendoor Halftime Showing: Bathroom
Oreos junto a Kris Jenner
Embed - Imagine a world where the twist of an OREO could change everything. Literally everything.
Paramount+ junto a Drew Barrymore y Patrick Stewart
Pluto TV
Embed - Pluto TV Couch Potato Farms
Popeyes junto a Ken Jeong
Embed - "The Wait Is Over" :60
Pringles junto a Chris Patt
Reese’s junto a Will Arnett
Embed - REESE'S Cups Big Game Commercial 2024 | Yes! :30
Silk junto a Jeremy Renner
Embed - Silk Feel Planty Good
Starry
Embed - Starry | Super Bowl 2024 | It’s Time To See Other Sodas
T-Mobile junto a Jason Momoa, Donald Faison y Zach Braff
Embed - That T-Mobile Home Internet Feeling | 2024 Big Game Day Commercial | T-Mobile Home Internet
TurboTax junto a Quinta Brunson y Taika Waititi
Embed - The TurboTax Super Bowl File - Teaser (Official TV Ad :15)
Uber Eats junto a Victoria Beckham y David Beckham
Embed - DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM FORGET | UBER EATS
Uber Eats junto a Jennifer Aniston y David Schwimmer
Michelob Ultra junto a Leo Messi, Jason Sudeikis y Dan Marino
Embed - Stand-Off | Michelob ULTRA
NYX junto a Cardi B
Embed - NYX Professional Makeup on Instagram: "we knew exactly what the duck we were doing… okurrr? @iamcardib #nyxcosmetics #forlipsonly #crueltyfree"
Squarespace dirigido por Martin Scorsese
Embed - Hello Down There (Extended) - Directed by Martin Scorsese | Big Game Commercial 2024 | Squarespace
e.l.f. Cosmetics junto a el elenco de “Suits”
Embed - In e.l.f we Trust | e.l.f Cosmetics Game Day Commercial 2024
CeraVe junto a Michael Cera
Embed - CeraVe with Michael Cera...Ve
Skechers junto a Mr. T
Embed - Skechers '24 Big Game Spot: Mr. T in Skechers
M&M’s junto a Bruce Smith, Terrell Owens y Scarlet Johansson
Embed - The M&M’S Almost Champions Ring of Comfort – :30 Super Bowl Ad
Toyota
Embed - “Dareful Handle” | The all-new 2024 Tacoma | Toyota Super Bowl LVIII Commercial