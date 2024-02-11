EEUU Entretenimiento - 

Super Bowl 2024: Celebridades se apoderan de los comerciales

El Super Bowl, es uno de los eventos más esperados del año, sobre todo por las marcas y diversas empresas que muestran en el sus anuncios publicitarios.

No solamente es uno de los eventos deportivos más importantes a nivel mundial, el Super Bowl es una gran plataforma comercial para aquellas marcas y empresas, que esperan este día para lanzar algún producto o nuevas campañas de publicidad.

Aparecer en los espacios publicitarios del Super Bowl cuesta mucho dinero, millones de dolares, puesto que logra que una audiencia muy considerable lo vea durante el evento.

Como cada año, los comerciales que aparecen en el Super Bowl prometer ser mucho mejor que años anteriores y la mayoría de ellas presenta grandes celebridades del entretenimiento en sus anuncios.

Anuncios publicitarios que se presentarán en el Super Bowl 2024

A continuación los anuncios publicitarios que se presentarán durante el Super Bowl 2024. Cabe señalar que algunos ya han estrenado su campañas días previos al evento de hoy:

Budweiser

Embed - Budweiser | Super Bowl LVIII Old School Delivery

BIC EZ Reach con Willie Nelson , Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart

Embed - BIC EZ Reach: The Most Borrowed Lighter

BMWU USA junto a Christopher Walken y Usher.

Embed - BMW USA | Christopher Walken in "Talkin Like Walken" (ft. Usher)

Booking.com con Martin Lawrence y Shannon Sharpe

Embed - Tina Fey books whoever she wants to be | Booking.com 2024 Big Game ad

Coors Light junto a LL Cool J y Lainey Wilson

Embed - Coors Light Chill Train | Big Game Ad (ft. LL COOL J & Lainey Wilson)

Doors Dash

Embed - DoorDash | DoorDash All The Ads - Teaser

Durmstick junto a Eric Andre y al Dr. Umstick

Embed - Drumstick | Doctor on the Plane

Doritos junto a Jena Ortega

Embed - See Doritos’ action-packed 2024 Super Bowl ad

E*TRADE Baby Commercial - Picklebabies

Embed - E*TRADE Baby Commercial - Picklebabies

Etsy

Embed - Gift Mode: Etsy’s 2024 Big Game Commercial

Hellmann’s con Kate McKinnon

Embed - Mayo Cat – Hellmann’s Big Game :60

Lindt Chocolate USA

Embed - Lindt LINDOR Life is a Ball

MTN DEW junto a Aubrey Plaza y Nick Offerman

Embed - MTN DEW | Aubrey Plaza Having a Blast Super Bowl Ad

Nerds junto a Addison Rae

Embed - NERDS Big Game Commercial ft. Addison Rae | Official :30 | 2024

Oikos Yogurt junto a Martin Lawrence y Shannon Sharpe

Embed - HOLD MY OIKOS

Opendoor

Embed - Opendoor Halftime Showing: Bathroom

Oreos junto a Kris Jenner

Embed - Imagine a world where the twist of an OREO could change everything. Literally everything.

Paramount+ junto a Drew Barrymore y Patrick Stewart

Pluto TV

Embed - Pluto TV Couch Potato Farms

Popeyes junto a Ken Jeong

Embed - "The Wait Is Over" :60

Pringles junto a Chris Patt

Embed - Pringles | Mr. P

Reese’s junto a Will Arnett

Embed - REESE'S Cups Big Game Commercial 2024 | Yes! :30

Silk junto a Jeremy Renner

Embed - Silk Feel Planty Good

Starry

Embed - Starry | Super Bowl 2024 | It’s Time To See Other Sodas

T-Mobile junto a Jason Momoa, Donald Faison y Zach Braff

Embed - That T-Mobile Home Internet Feeling | 2024 Big Game Day Commercial | T-Mobile Home Internet

TurboTax junto a Quinta Brunson y Taika Waititi

Embed - The TurboTax Super Bowl File - Teaser (Official TV Ad :15)

Uber Eats junto a Victoria Beckham y David Beckham

Embed - DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM FORGET | UBER EATS

Uber Eats junto a Jennifer Aniston y David Schwimmer

Michelob Ultra junto a Leo Messi, Jason Sudeikis y Dan Marino

Embed - Stand-Off | Michelob ULTRA

NYX junto a Cardi B

Embed - NYX Professional Makeup on Instagram: "we knew exactly what the duck we were doing… okurrr? @iamcardib #nyxcosmetics #forlipsonly #crueltyfree"

Squarespace dirigido por Martin Scorsese

Embed - Hello Down There (Extended) - Directed by Martin Scorsese | Big Game Commercial 2024 | Squarespace

e.l.f. Cosmetics junto a el elenco de “Suits”

Embed - In e.l.f we Trust | e.l.f Cosmetics Game Day Commercial 2024

CeraVe junto a Michael Cera

Embed - CeraVe with Michael Cera...Ve

Skechers junto a Mr. T

Embed - Skechers '24 Big Game Spot: Mr. T in Skechers

M&M’s junto a Bruce Smith, Terrell Owens y Scarlet Johansson

Embed - The M&M’S Almost Champions Ring of Comfort – :30 Super Bowl Ad

Toyota

Embed - “Dareful Handle” | The all-new 2024 Tacoma | Toyota Super Bowl LVIII Commercial

