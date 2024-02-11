Super Bowl 2024: Celebridades se apoderan de los comerciales.

Como cada año, los comerciales que aparecen en el Super Bowl prometer ser mucho mejor que años anteriores y la mayoría de ellas presenta grandes celebridades del entretenimiento en sus anuncios.

Anuncios publicitarios que se presentarán en el Super Bowl 2024

A continuación los anuncios publicitarios que se presentarán durante el Super Bowl 2024. Cabe señalar que algunos ya han estrenado su campañas días previos al evento de hoy:

Budweiser

Embed - Budweiser | Super Bowl LVIII Old School Delivery

BIC EZ Reach con Willie Nelson , Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart

Embed - BIC EZ Reach: The Most Borrowed Lighter

BMWU USA junto a Christopher Walken y Usher.

Embed - BMW USA | Christopher Walken in "Talkin Like Walken" (ft. Usher)

Booking.com con Martin Lawrence y Shannon Sharpe

Embed - Tina Fey books whoever she wants to be | Booking.com 2024 Big Game ad

Coors Light junto a LL Cool J y Lainey Wilson

Embed - Coors Light Chill Train | Big Game Ad (ft. LL COOL J & Lainey Wilson)

Doors Dash

Embed - DoorDash | DoorDash All The Ads - Teaser

Durmstick junto a Eric Andre y al Dr. Umstick

Embed - Drumstick | Doctor on the Plane

Doritos junto a Jena Ortega

Embed - See Doritos’ action-packed 2024 Super Bowl ad

E*TRADE Baby Commercial - Picklebabies

Embed - E*TRADE Baby Commercial - Picklebabies

Etsy

Embed - Gift Mode: Etsy’s 2024 Big Game Commercial

Hellmann’s con Kate McKinnon

Embed - Mayo Cat – Hellmann’s Big Game :60

Lindt Chocolate USA

Embed - Lindt LINDOR Life is a Ball

MTN DEW junto a Aubrey Plaza y Nick Offerman

Embed - MTN DEW | Aubrey Plaza Having a Blast Super Bowl Ad

Nerds junto a Addison Rae

Embed - NERDS Big Game Commercial ft. Addison Rae | Official :30 | 2024

Oikos Yogurt junto a Martin Lawrence y Shannon Sharpe

Embed - HOLD MY OIKOS

Opendoor

Embed - Opendoor Halftime Showing: Bathroom

Oreos junto a Kris Jenner

Embed - Imagine a world where the twist of an OREO could change everything. Literally everything.

Paramount+ junto a Drew Barrymore y Patrick Stewart

Pluto TV

Embed - Pluto TV Couch Potato Farms

Popeyes junto a Ken Jeong

Embed - "The Wait Is Over" :60

Pringles junto a Chris Patt

Embed - Pringles | Mr. P

Reese’s junto a Will Arnett

Embed - REESE'S Cups Big Game Commercial 2024 | Yes! :30

Silk junto a Jeremy Renner

Embed - Silk Feel Planty Good

Starry

Embed - Starry | Super Bowl 2024 | It’s Time To See Other Sodas

T-Mobile junto a Jason Momoa, Donald Faison y Zach Braff

Embed - That T-Mobile Home Internet Feeling | 2024 Big Game Day Commercial | T-Mobile Home Internet

TurboTax junto a Quinta Brunson y Taika Waititi

Embed - The TurboTax Super Bowl File - Teaser (Official TV Ad :15)

Uber Eats junto a Victoria Beckham y David Beckham

Embed - DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM FORGET | UBER EATS

Uber Eats junto a Jennifer Aniston y David Schwimmer

Michelob Ultra junto a Leo Messi, Jason Sudeikis y Dan Marino

Embed - Stand-Off | Michelob ULTRA

NYX junto a Cardi B

Embed - NYX Professional Makeup on Instagram: "we knew exactly what the duck we were doing… okurrr? @iamcardib #nyxcosmetics #forlipsonly #crueltyfree" View this post on Instagram A post shared by NYX Professional Makeup (@nyxcosmetics)

Squarespace dirigido por Martin Scorsese

Embed - Hello Down There (Extended) - Directed by Martin Scorsese | Big Game Commercial 2024 | Squarespace

e.l.f. Cosmetics junto a el elenco de “Suits”

Embed - In e.l.f we Trust | e.l.f Cosmetics Game Day Commercial 2024

CeraVe junto a Michael Cera

Embed - CeraVe with Michael Cera...Ve

Skechers junto a Mr. T

Embed - Skechers '24 Big Game Spot: Mr. T in Skechers

M&M’s junto a Bruce Smith, Terrell Owens y Scarlet Johansson

Embed - The M&M’S Almost Champions Ring of Comfort – :30 Super Bowl Ad

Toyota