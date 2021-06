Miami: Así fue el momento del colapso del edificio

Surfside (United States), 24/06/2021.- Miami-Dade Rescue team is searching in the partial collapse of a 12-story condominium building in Surfside, Florida, USA, 24 June 2021. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said more than 80 units responded to the collapse at the condominium building near 88th Street and Collins Avenue just north of Miami Beach around 2 a.m. Surfside Mayor Charles W. Burkett said during a press conference that one person has died, and at least 10 others were injured in the accident. (Incendio, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH