Misil norcoreano sobrevuela Japón, dice gobierno nipón

Personas observan la transmisión de una prueba de misiles de Corea del Norte.

AFP

Corea del Norte disparó un misil que sobrevoló el territorio japonés antes de caer en el océano Pacífico, aseguró el jueves el gobierno nipón.

El proyectil pasó por encima del archipiélago sobre las 07H48 locales (22H48 GMT del miércoles), señaló la oficina del primer ministro. Las emisores nacionales interrumpieron la programación para instar a los residentes de algunas zonas a refugiarse y no salir a la calle.

https://twitter.com/JPN_PMO/status/1587951949076647936

FUENTE: AFP

