Misil norcoreano sobrevuela Japón, dice gobierno nipón

Corea del Norte disparó un misil que sobrevoló el territorio japonés antes de caer en el océano Pacífico, aseguró el jueves el gobierno nipón.
PM’s instructions (07:44)— PM's Office of Japan (@JPN_PMO) November 2, 2022
1. Dedicate maximum effort to gather & analyze information, & provide the public speedy & adequate information.
2. Ensure the safety of aircraft, vessels, & other assets.
3. Take all possible measures for precaution, incl. readiness for contingencies.
FUENTE: AFP