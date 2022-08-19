Anuncian finalistas para los Premios Billboard 2022, Bad Bunny arrasa

Billboard anunció este jueves la lista de los finalistas a la entrega de los galardones, el próximo jueves 29 de septiembre en Miami.
Por su parte, la colombiana Karol G cuenta con 15 nominaciones en categorías que incluyen Artista del Año y Canción del Año, gracias a su tema "Mamiii" junto a Becky G, quien a su vez tiene 11 menciones.
En la lista, con 11 menciones, se encuentra también Farruko; mientras que Rauw Alejandro destaca como finalistas para 10 premios. Aventura, domina las categorías tropicales con 7 menciones.
Por otro lado y para sorpresa de todos, la banda Eslabón Armado, encabeza la música Regional Mexicana con 7 nominaciones, incluyendo Artista Regional Mexicano del Año.
Aquí la lista completa por categoría:
Artista del Año / Artist of the Year
- Bad Bunny
- Farruko
- Jhayco
- Karol G
- Rauw Alejandro
Artista del Año, Debut / Artist of the Year, New
- Ivan Cornejo
- Los Gemelos de Sinaloa
- Los Lara
- Luis R. Conriquez
- Yahritza y Su Esencia
Gira del Año / Tour of the Year
- Bad Bunny
- Los Bukis
- Maluma
- Marc Anthony
- Ricky Martin & Enrique Iglesias
Artista Crossover del Año / Crossover Artist of the Year
- Chris Brown
- DJ Khaled
- Ed Sheeran
- Rvssian
- Shawn Mendes
- Skrillex
"Hot Latin Song" Canción del Año / Hot Latin Song of the Year
- Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”
- Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”
- Bad Bunny, “Yonaguni”
- Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”
- Farruko, “Pepas”
"Hot Latin Song" Colaboración Vocal del Año / Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event
- Aventura & Bad Bunny, “Volví”
- Bad Bunny & Bomba Estéreo, “Ojitos Lindos”
- Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”
- Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro, “Party”
- Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”
"Hot Latin Songs" Artista del Año, Masculino / Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male
- Bad Bunny
- Chencho Corleone
- Farruko
- Jhayco
- Rauw Alejandro
"Hot Latin Songs" Artista del Año, Femenina / Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female
- Anitta
- Becky G
- Kali Uchis
- Karol G
- Rosalía
"Hot Latin Songs" Artista del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
- Aventura
- Calibre 50
- Eslabon Armado
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Firme
Canción del Año, Latin Airplay / Latin Airplay Song of the Year
- Aventura & Bad Bunny, “Volví”
- Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”
- Farruko, “Pepas”
- Farruko, Víctor Cárdenas & DJ Adonis, “El Incomprendido”
- Rauw Alejandro, “Todo de Ti”
Canción del Año, Ventas / Sales Song of the Year
- Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”
- Farruko, “Pepas”
- J Balvin & Skrillex, “In Da Getto”
- Karol G, “Provenza”
- Sebastián Yatra, “Dos Oruguitas”
Canción del Año, Streaming / Streaming Song of the Year
- Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”
- Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”
- Bad Bunny, “Yonaguni”
- Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”
- Farruko, “Pepas”
"Top Latin Album" del Año / Top Latin Album of the Year
- Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
- Farruko, La 167
- J Balvin, Jose
- Karol G, KG0516
- Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa
"Top Latin Albums" Artista del Año, Masculino / Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male
- Anuel AA
- Bad Bunny
- J Balvin
- Ozuna
- Rauw Alejandro
"Top Latin Albums" Artista del Año, Femenina / Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female
- Becky G
- Kali Uchis
- Karol G
- Natti Natasha
- Rosalía
"Top Latin Albums" Artista del Año Dúo o Grupo / Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
- Aventura
- Calibre 50
- Eslabon Armado
- Los Bukis
- Maná
Artista "Latin Pop" del Año, Solista / Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo
- Becky G
- Camilo
- Enrique Iglesias
- Kali Uchis
- Sebastián Yatra
Artista "Latin Pop" del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
- Bomba Estéreo
- CNCO
- Jesse & Joy
- Maná
- Reik
Canción "Latin Pop" del Año / Latin Pop Song of the Year
- Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”
- Karol G, “Provenza”
- Rauw Alejandro, “Todo De Ti”
- Sebastián Yatra, “Tacones Rojos”
- Shakira & Rauw Alejandro, “Te Felicito”
Álbum "Latin Pop" del Año / Latin Pop Album of the Year
- Becky G, Esquemas
- Enrique Iglesias, Final (Vol. 1)
- Jay Wheeler, De Mi Para Ti
- Rosalía, Motomami
- Sebastián Yatra, Dharma
Artista Tropical del Año, Solista / Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo
- Carlos Vives
- Elvis Crespo
- Marc Anthony
- Prince Royce
- Romeo Santos
Artista Tropical del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
- Aventura
- Gente de Zona
- La Sonora Dinamita
- Los Ángeles Azules
- Monchy & Alexandra
Canción Tropical del Año / Tropical Song of the Year
- Aventura & Bad Bunny, “Volví”
- Don Omar & Nio Garcia, “Se Menea”
- Marc Anthony, “Mala”
- Marc Anthony, “Pa’lla Voy”
- Romeo Santos, “Sus Huellas”
Álbum Tropical del Año / Tropical Albums of the Year
- Buena Vista Social Club, Ahora Me Da Pena EP
- Carlos Vives, Cumbiana II
- El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, De Trulla Con El Combo
- Luis Vargas/ Frank Reyes, Grandes de La Bachata: Vol. IV
- Marc Anthony, Pa’lla Voy
Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Solista / Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo
- Carin Leon
- Christian Nodal
- Ivan Cornejo
- Junior H
- Natanael Cano
Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
- Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
- Calibre 50
- Eslabon Armado
- Grupo Firme
- Yahritza y Su Esencia
Canción Regional Mexicana del Año / Regional Mexican Song of the Year
- Calibre 50, “A La Antigüita”
- Eslabon Armado featuring DannyLux, “Jugaste y Sufrí”
- Grupo Firme & Carin Leon, “El Tóxico”
- Grupo Firme & Maluma, “Cada Quien”
- Grupo Firme, “Ya Supérame (En Vivo Desde Culiacán, Sinaloa)”
Álbum Regional Mexicano del Año / Regional Mexican Albums of the Year
- Calibre 50, Las 20 Número 1 de Calibre 50 en Billboard
- Eslabon Armado, Nostalgia
- Eslabon Armado, Tu Veneno Mortal, Vol. 2
- Ivan Cornejo, Alma Vacía
- Junior H, Mi Vida En Un Cigarro 2
Artista "Latin Rhythm" del Año, solista / Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo
- Bad Bunny
- Farruko
- J Balvin
- Karol G
- Rauw Alejandro
Artista "Latin Rhythm" del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
- Baby Rasta & Gringo
- Los Legendarios
- Piso 21
- Wisin & Yandel
- Zion & Lennox
Canción "Latin Rhythm" del Año / Latin Rhythm Song of the Year
- Aventura & Bad Bunny, “Volví”
- Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”
- Bad Bunny, “Yonaguni”
- Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”
- Farruko, “Pepas”
Álbum "Latin Rhythm" del Año / Latin Rhythm Album of the Year
- Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
- Farruko, La 167
- J Balvin, Jose
- Karol G, KG0516
- Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa
Compositor del Año / Songwriter of the Year
- Bad Bunny
- Edgar “Edge” Barrera
- Marco “Mag” Borrero
- Roberto “La Paciencia” Rosario
- Tainy
Productor del Año / Producer of the Year
- Jimmy Humilde
- Marco “Mag” Borrero
- Ovy On The Drums
- Subelo Neo
- Tainy
“Hot Latin Songs” Sello Discográfico del Año / Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year
- Music VIP
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
“Hot Latin Songs” Casa Disquera del Año / Hot Latin Songs Imprint of the Year
- Carbon Fiber
- Duars Entertainment
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latino
Sello Discográfico del Año, Latin Airplay / Latin Airplay Label of the Year
- Lizos
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
Casa Disquera del Año, Latin Airplay / Latin Airplay Imprint of the Year
- Duars Entertainment
- Fonovisa
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latino
“Top Latin Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año / Top Latin Albums Label of the Year
- Del
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
“Top Latin Albums” Casa Disquera del Año / Top Latin Albums Imprint of the Year
- Del
- Duars Entertainment
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latino
“Latin Pop Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año / Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
- WK
“Latin Pop Airplay” Casa Disquera del Año / Latin Pop Airplay Imprint of the Year
- Duars Entertainment
- Hecho a Mano
- RCA
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latino
“Latin Pop Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año / Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year
- Interscope Geffen A&M
- RCA
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
“Latin Pop Albums” Casa Disquera del Año / Latin Pop Albums Imprint of the Year
- Capitol Latin
- Hecho a Mano
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latino
- Warner Latina
“Tropical Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año / Tropical Airplay Label of the Year
- Columbia
- Rimas
- Saban
- Sony Music Latin
- WK
“Tropical Airplay” Casa Disquera del Año / Tropical Airplay Imprint of the Year
- Aura
- Hecho a Mano
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Unisono
“Tropical Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año / Tropical Albums Label of the Year
- BMG
- Discos Fuentes
- Sony Music Latin
- The Orchard
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
“Tropical Albums” Casa Disquera del Año / Tropical Albums Imprint of the Year
- Norte
- Premium Latin
- Sony Music Latin
- The Orchard
- Top Stop
“Regional Mexican Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año / Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year
- Afinarte
- Lizos
- Music VIP
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
“Regional Mexican Airplay” Casa Disquera del Año / Regional Mexican Airplay Imprint of the Year
- Afinarte
- Disa
- Fonovisa
- Lizos
- Remex
“Regional Mexican Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año / Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year
- Del
- Manzana
- Rancho Humilde
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
“Regional Mexican Albums” Casa Disquera del Año / Regional Mexican Albums Imprint of the Year
- Del
- Fonovisa
- JHRH
- Manzana
- Z Records
“Latin Rhythm Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año / Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year
- Interscope Geffen A&M
- Real Hasta La Muerte
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
“Latin Rhythm Albums” Casa Disquera del Año / Latin Rhythm Albums Imprint of the Year
- Carbon Fiber
- Duars Entertainment
- Real Hasta La Muerte
- Rimas
- Universal Music Latino
“Latin Rhythm Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año / Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year
- Republic
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
“Latin Rhythm Airplay” Casa Disquera del Año / Latin Rhythm Airplay Imprint of the Year
- Carbon Fiber
- Duars Entertainment
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latino
Editora del Año / Publisher of the Year
- Kid From The BKLYN Publishing, ASCAP
- RSM Publishing, ASCAP
- Sony Discos Music Publishing LLC, ASCAP
- Universal Music Corp, ASCAP
- WC Music Corp., ASCAP
Corporación Editora del Año / Publishing Corporation of the Year
- Kobalt Music
- RSM Publishing
- Sony Music Publishing
- Universal Music
- Warner Chappell Music
Gala final de premiación
La entrega de los Premios Billboard para esta edición 2022, se llevará a cabo el próximo jueves 29 de septiembre en vivo desde el Watsco Center en Miami.