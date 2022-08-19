Anuncian finalistas para los Premios Billboard 2022, Bad Bunny arrasa

Por su parte, la colombiana Karol G cuenta con 15 nominaciones en categorías que incluyen Artista del Año y Canción del Año, gracias a su tema "Mamiii" junto a Becky G, quien a su vez tiene 11 menciones.

En la lista, con 11 menciones, se encuentra también Farruko; mientras que Rauw Alejandro destaca como finalistas para 10 premios. Aventura, domina las categorías tropicales con 7 menciones.

Por otro lado y para sorpresa de todos, la banda Eslabón Armado, encabeza la música Regional Mexicana con 7 nominaciones, incluyendo Artista Regional Mexicano del Año.

Aquí la lista completa por categoría:

Artista del Año / Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Farruko

Jhayco

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

Artista del Año, Debut / Artist of the Year, New

Ivan Cornejo

Los Gemelos de Sinaloa

Los Lara

Luis R. Conriquez

Yahritza y Su Esencia

Gira del Año / Tour of the Year

Bad Bunny

Los Bukis

Maluma

Marc Anthony

Ricky Martin & Enrique Iglesias

Artista Crossover del Año / Crossover Artist of the Year

Chris Brown

DJ Khaled

Ed Sheeran

Rvssian

Shawn Mendes

Skrillex

"Hot Latin Song" Canción del Año / Hot Latin Song of the Year

Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”

Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”

Bad Bunny, “Yonaguni”

Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”

Farruko, “Pepas”

"Hot Latin Song" Colaboración Vocal del Año / Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event

Aventura & Bad Bunny, “Volví”

Bad Bunny & Bomba Estéreo, “Ojitos Lindos”

Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”

Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro, “Party”

Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”

"Hot Latin Songs" Artista del Año, Masculino / Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male

Bad Bunny

Chencho Corleone

Farruko

Jhayco

Rauw Alejandro

"Hot Latin Songs" Artista del Año, Femenina / Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female

Anitta

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rosalía

"Hot Latin Songs" Artista del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Aventura

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Firme

Canción del Año, Latin Airplay / Latin Airplay Song of the Year

Aventura & Bad Bunny, “Volví”

Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”

Farruko, “Pepas”

Farruko, Víctor Cárdenas & DJ Adonis, “El Incomprendido”

Rauw Alejandro, “Todo de Ti”

Canción del Año, Ventas / Sales Song of the Year

Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”

Farruko, “Pepas”

J Balvin & Skrillex, “In Da Getto”

Karol G, “Provenza”

Sebastián Yatra, “Dos Oruguitas”

Canción del Año, Streaming / Streaming Song of the Year

Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”

Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”

Bad Bunny, “Yonaguni”

Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”

Farruko, “Pepas”

"Top Latin Album" del Año / Top Latin Album of the Year

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

Farruko, La 167

J Balvin, Jose

Karol G, KG0516

Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa

"Top Latin Albums" Artista del Año, Masculino / Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Rauw Alejandro

"Top Latin Albums" Artista del Año, Femenina / Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Natti Natasha

Rosalía

"Top Latin Albums" Artista del Año Dúo o Grupo / Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Aventura

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Los Bukis

Maná

Artista "Latin Pop" del Año, Solista / Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo

Becky G

Camilo

Enrique Iglesias

Kali Uchis

Sebastián Yatra

Artista "Latin Pop" del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Bomba Estéreo

CNCO

Jesse & Joy

Maná

Reik

Canción "Latin Pop" del Año / Latin Pop Song of the Year

Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”

Karol G, “Provenza”

Rauw Alejandro, “Todo De Ti”

Sebastián Yatra, “Tacones Rojos”

Shakira & Rauw Alejandro, “Te Felicito”

Álbum "Latin Pop" del Año / Latin Pop Album of the Year

Becky G, Esquemas

Enrique Iglesias, Final (Vol. 1)

Jay Wheeler, De Mi Para Ti

Rosalía, Motomami

Sebastián Yatra, Dharma

Artista Tropical del Año, Solista / Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo

Carlos Vives

Elvis Crespo

Marc Anthony

Prince Royce

Romeo Santos

Artista Tropical del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Aventura

Gente de Zona

La Sonora Dinamita

Los Ángeles Azules

Monchy & Alexandra

Canción Tropical del Año / Tropical Song of the Year

Aventura & Bad Bunny, “Volví”

Don Omar & Nio Garcia, “Se Menea”

Marc Anthony, “Mala”

Marc Anthony, “Pa’lla Voy”

Romeo Santos, “Sus Huellas”

Álbum Tropical del Año / Tropical Albums of the Year

Buena Vista Social Club, Ahora Me Da Pena EP

Carlos Vives, Cumbiana II

El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, De Trulla Con El Combo

Luis Vargas/ Frank Reyes, Grandes de La Bachata: Vol. IV

Marc Anthony, Pa’lla Voy

Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Solista / Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo

Carin Leon

Christian Nodal

Ivan Cornejo

Junior H

Natanael Cano

Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Yahritza y Su Esencia

Canción Regional Mexicana del Año / Regional Mexican Song of the Year

Calibre 50, “A La Antigüita”

Eslabon Armado featuring DannyLux, “Jugaste y Sufrí”

Grupo Firme & Carin Leon, “El Tóxico”

Grupo Firme & Maluma, “Cada Quien”

Grupo Firme, “Ya Supérame (En Vivo Desde Culiacán, Sinaloa)”

Álbum Regional Mexicano del Año / Regional Mexican Albums of the Year

Calibre 50, Las 20 Número 1 de Calibre 50 en Billboard

Eslabon Armado, Nostalgia

Eslabon Armado, Tu Veneno Mortal, Vol. 2

Ivan Cornejo, Alma Vacía

Junior H, Mi Vida En Un Cigarro 2

Artista "Latin Rhythm" del Año, solista / Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo

Bad Bunny

Farruko

J Balvin

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

Artista "Latin Rhythm" del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Baby Rasta & Gringo

Los Legendarios

Piso 21

Wisin & Yandel

Zion & Lennox

Canción "Latin Rhythm" del Año / Latin Rhythm Song of the Year

Aventura & Bad Bunny, “Volví”

Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”

Bad Bunny, “Yonaguni”

Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”

Farruko, “Pepas”

Álbum "Latin Rhythm" del Año / Latin Rhythm Album of the Year

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

Farruko, La 167

J Balvin, Jose

Karol G, KG0516

Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa

Compositor del Año / Songwriter of the Year

Bad Bunny

Edgar “Edge” Barrera

Marco “Mag” Borrero

Roberto “La Paciencia” Rosario

Tainy

Productor del Año / Producer of the Year

Jimmy Humilde

Marco “Mag” Borrero

Ovy On The Drums

Subelo Neo

Tainy

“Hot Latin Songs” Sello Discográfico del Año / Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year

Music VIP

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

“Hot Latin Songs” Casa Disquera del Año / Hot Latin Songs Imprint of the Year

Carbon Fiber

Duars Entertainment

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latino

Sello Discográfico del Año, Latin Airplay / Latin Airplay Label of the Year

Lizos

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Casa Disquera del Año, Latin Airplay / Latin Airplay Imprint of the Year

Duars Entertainment

Fonovisa

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latino

“Top Latin Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año / Top Latin Albums Label of the Year

Del

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

“Top Latin Albums” Casa Disquera del Año / Top Latin Albums Imprint of the Year

Del

Duars Entertainment

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latino

“Latin Pop Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año / Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

WK

“Latin Pop Airplay” Casa Disquera del Año / Latin Pop Airplay Imprint of the Year

Duars Entertainment

Hecho a Mano

RCA

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latino

“Latin Pop Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año / Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year

Interscope Geffen A&M

RCA

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

“Latin Pop Albums” Casa Disquera del Año / Latin Pop Albums Imprint of the Year

Capitol Latin

Hecho a Mano

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latino

Warner Latina

“Tropical Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año / Tropical Airplay Label of the Year

Columbia

Rimas

Saban

Sony Music Latin

WK

“Tropical Airplay” Casa Disquera del Año / Tropical Airplay Imprint of the Year

Aura

Hecho a Mano

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Unisono

“Tropical Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año / Tropical Albums Label of the Year

BMG

Discos Fuentes

Sony Music Latin

The Orchard

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

“Tropical Albums” Casa Disquera del Año / Tropical Albums Imprint of the Year

Norte

Premium Latin

Sony Music Latin

The Orchard

Top Stop

“Regional Mexican Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año / Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year

Afinarte

Lizos

Music VIP

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

“Regional Mexican Airplay” Casa Disquera del Año / Regional Mexican Airplay Imprint of the Year

Afinarte

Disa

Fonovisa

Lizos

Remex

“Regional Mexican Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año / Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year

Del

Manzana

Rancho Humilde

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

“Regional Mexican Albums” Casa Disquera del Año / Regional Mexican Albums Imprint of the Year

Del

Fonovisa

JHRH

Manzana

Z Records

“Latin Rhythm Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año / Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year

Interscope Geffen A&M

Real Hasta La Muerte

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

“Latin Rhythm Albums” Casa Disquera del Año / Latin Rhythm Albums Imprint of the Year

Carbon Fiber

Duars Entertainment

Real Hasta La Muerte

Rimas

Universal Music Latino

“Latin Rhythm Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año / Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year

Republic

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

“Latin Rhythm Airplay” Casa Disquera del Año / Latin Rhythm Airplay Imprint of the Year

Carbon Fiber

Duars Entertainment

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latino

Editora del Año / Publisher of the Year

Kid From The BKLYN Publishing, ASCAP

RSM Publishing, ASCAP

Sony Discos Music Publishing LLC, ASCAP

Universal Music Corp, ASCAP

WC Music Corp., ASCAP

Corporación Editora del Año / Publishing Corporation of the Year

Kobalt Music

RSM Publishing

Sony Music Publishing

Universal Music

Warner Chappell Music

Gala final de premiación

La entrega de los Premios Billboard para esta edición 2022, se llevará a cabo el próximo jueves 29 de septiembre en vivo desde el Watsco Center en Miami.