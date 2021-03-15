Lista de nominados a los premios Oscar

AP • 15 Mar 2021 - 08:50 AM

Lista completa de nominados a los Premios de la Academia, en su 93ra edición, según se anunció el lunes.

Mejor película: “The Father”, “Judas and the Black Messiah”, “Mank”, “Minari”, “Nomadland”, “Promising Young Woman”, “Sound of Metal”, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”.

Dirección: “Another Round”, Thomas Vinterberg; “Mank”, David Fincher; “Minari”, Lee Isaac Chung; “Nomadland”, Chloé Zhao; “Promising Young Woman”, Emerald Fennell.

Actor: Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”; Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”; Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”; Gary Oldman, “Mank”; Steven Yeun, “Minari”.

Actriz: Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”; Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”; Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”; Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”; Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”.

Actor de reparto: Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”; Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”; Leslie Odom, Jr., “One Night in Miami...”; Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal”; Lakeith Stanfield, “Judas and the Black Messiah”.

Actriz de reparto: Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”; Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”; Olivia Colman, “The Father”; Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”; Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari”.

Cinematografía: “Judas and the Black Messiah”, Sean Bobbitt; “Mank”, Erik Messerschmidt; “News of the World”, Dariusz Wolski; “Nomadland”, Joshua James Richards; “The Trial of the Chicago 7”, Phedon Papamichael.

Guion adaptado: “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”, “The Father”, “Nomadland”, “One Night in Miami...”, “The White Tigers”.

Guion original: “Judas and the Black Messiah”, “Minari”, “Promising Young Woman”, “Sound of Metal”, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”.

Música original: “Da 5 Bloods”, Terence Blanchard; “Mank”, Trent Reznor y Atticus Ross; “Minari”, Emile Mosseri; “News of the World”, James Newton Howard; “Soul”, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross y Jon Batiste.

Canción original: “Fight For You” de “Judas and the Black Messiah”, música de H.E.R. y Dernst Emile II, letra de H.E.R. y Tiara Thomas; “Hear My Voice” de “The Trial of the Chicago 7”, música de Daniel Pemberton, letra de Daniel Pemberton y Celeste Waite; “Husavik” de “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”, música y letra de Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus y Rickard Göransson; “Io Sì” de “La Vita Davanti a Se”, música de Diane Warren, letra de Diane Warren y Laura Pausini; “Speak Now” de “One Night in Miami...”, música y letra de Leslie Odom, Jr. y Sam Ashworth.

Diseño de vestuario: “Emma”, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”, “Mank”, “Mulan”, “Pinocchio”.

Efectos visuales: “Love and Monsters”, “The Midnight Sky”, “Mulan”, “The One and Only Ivan”, “Tenet”.

Cortometraje: “Feeling Through”, “The Letter Room”, “The Present”, “Two Distant Strangers”, “White Eye”.

Corto animado: “Burrow”, “Genius Loci”, “If Anything Happens I Love You”, “Opera”, “Yes-People”.

Cortometraje documental: “Colette”, Anthony Giacchino y Alice Doyard; “A Concerto Is a Conversation”, Ben Proudfoot y Kris Bowers; “Do Not Split”, Anders Hammer y Charlotte Cook; “Hunger Ward”, Skye Fitzgerald y Michael Scheuerman; “A Love Song for Latasha”, Sophia Nahli Allison y Janice Duncan.

Largometraje documental: “Collective”, Alexander Nanau y Bianca Oana; “Crip Camp”, Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht y Sara Bolder; “El agente topo”, Maite Alberdi y Marcela Santibáñez; “My Octopus Teacher”, Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed y Craig Foster; “Time”, Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino y Kellen Quinn.

Largometraje internacional: “Another Round”, Dinamarca; “Better Days”, Hong Kong; “Collective”, Rumania; “The Man Who Sold His Skin”, Tunisia; “Quo Vadis, Aida?”, Bosnia y Herzegovina.

Edición: “The Father”, “Nomadland”, “Promising Young Woman”, “Sound of Metal”, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”.

Cinta animada: “Onward”, “Over the Moon”, “A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”, “Soul”, “Wolfwalkers”.

Diseño de producción: “The Father”, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”, “Mank”, “News of the World”, “Tenet”. Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Kathy Lucas

Maquillaje y peinado: “Emma”, “Hillbilly Elegy”, "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”, “Mank”, “Pinocchio”.

Sonido: “Greyhound”, “Mank”, “News of the World”, “Soul”, “Sound of Metal”.