Facebook, Instagram y WhatsApp empiezan a funcionar

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp y Messenger volvían lentamente a funcionar este martes, constataron muchos usuarios tras más de seis horas de interrupción del servicio, un incidente sin precedentes para el grupo de California.
Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger are coming back online now. Sorry for the disruption today -- I know how much you rely on our services to stay connected with the people you care about.Publicado por Mark Zuckerberg en Lunes, 4 de octubre de 2021
Facebook services coming back online now - may take some time to get to 100%. To every small and large business, family, and individual who depends on us, I'm sorry.— Mike Schroepfer (@schrep) October 4, 2021
To the huge community of people and businesses around the world who depend on us: we're sorry. We’ve been working hard to restore access to our apps and services and are happy to report they are coming back online now. Thank you for bearing with us.— Facebook (@Facebook) October 4, 2021
Ofrecemos disculpas a todos los que no han podido usar WhatsApp hoy. WhatsApp está activándose y regresando a la normalidad poco a poco, muchísimas gracias por su paciencia.— WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) October 4, 2021
Los mantendremos informados cuando tengamos más información para compartir.
Instagram is slowly but surely coming back now – thanks for dealing with us and sorry for the wait! https://t.co/O6II13DrMy— Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 4, 2021
FUENTE: AFP