EE. UU. Tecnología -  4 de octubre 2021 - 17:12hs

Facebook, Instagram y WhatsApp empiezan a funcionar

Facebook, Instagram y WhatsApp empiezan a funcionar parcialmente después de casi seis horas de interrupción

Logos de aplicaciones móviles

Logos de aplicaciones móviles, entre ellas Facebook, Instagram y WhatsApp.

AFP

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp y Messenger volvían lentamente a funcionar este martes, constataron muchos usuarios tras más de seis horas de interrupción del servicio, un incidente sin precedentes para el grupo de California.

La familia de aplicaciones de Facebook esencialmente "desapareció" de Internet durante varias horas después de un problema en sus rutas online que impidió a los usuarios acceder a los sitios, según Cloudflare, una empresa de seguridad de sitios web.

https://graph.facebook.com/v8.0/oembed_post?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fzuck%2Fposts%2F10113957526871061&access_token=EAAGZAH4sEtVABAI9DlNMeYL5DBj7szxBOGZBZASfzPQEHYTcpZAAMATYJwZCsX5nqOg3ZAjrA0YW9qhxLWqG23u8DZAlBLeZAhODjcoFpvnSfZA8S8obGNICCXCOAyLjHe7OkSgBBhQfmOXIcWAFzs1U6k0V9ZC08Affxwar1rHvdPog6lJZBVU3LeJ7LduCmWWQzQZD

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger are coming back online now. Sorry for the disruption today -- I know how much you rely on our services to stay connected with the people you care about.

Publicado por Mark Zuckerberg en Lunes, 4 de octubre de 2021
https://twitter.com/schrep/status/1445158381845729282
https://twitter.com/Facebook/status/1445155265360416773
https://twitter.com/WhatsApp/status/1445172108120576002
https://twitter.com/InstagramComms/status/1445161353015017472

FUENTE: AFP

