Premios Emmys 2024: Esta es la fecha y la lista completa de nominados

Se han revelado todos los detalles sobre los nominados y la fecha de la 76ª edición de los Premios Emmys 2024.

Emiliana Tuñón
La celebración de este evento marcará la segunda edición de los premios Emmys 2024, luego de que la gala de la edición 75ª fuera reprogramada de septiembre de 2023 a enero de este año debido a las huelgas de guionistas y actores durante el año pasado.

El presidente de la Academia de la Televisión, Chris Abrego, reveló que la próxima edición de 2024 se llevará a cabo el 15 de septiembre próximo. Hasta el momento no se ha anunciado quién será el anfitrión de la ceremonia.

Los premios Emmy son el reconocimiento más alto de la industria televisiva estadounidense, destacando el trabajo de destacadas series, actores y equipos durante el último año.

Estos son los nominados a los premios Emmys 2024:

Este miércoles 17 de julio durante una ceremonia en vivo en el Teatro El Capitán de Hollywood, se dio a conocer la lista de los nominados de esta nueva edición de los premios Emmy 2024.

Mejor serie dramática

  • The Crown
  • Fallout
  • The Gilded Age
  • The Morning Show
  • Mr. and Mrs. Smith
  • Shgun
  • Slow Horses
  • 3 Body Problem

Mejor actriz principal en una serie dramática

  • Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
  • Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
  • Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
  • Anna Sawai, Shgun
  • Imelda Staunton, The Crown
  • Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Mejor actor principal en una serie dramática

  • Walton Goggins, Fallout
  • Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
  • Hiroyuki Sanada, Shgun
  • Dominic West, The Crown
  • Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
  • Idris Elba, Hijack

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie dramática

  • Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
  • Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
  • Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
  • Greta Lee, The Morning Show
  • Lesley Manville, The Crown
  • Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
  • Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática

  • Tadanobu Asano, Shgun
  • Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
  • Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
  • Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
  • Takehiro Hira, Shgun
  • Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
  • Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Mejor serie de comedia

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • Hacks
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Palm Royale
  • Reservation Dogs
  • What We Do in the Shadow

Mejor actriz principal en una serie de comedia

  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
  • Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
  • Maya Rudolph, Loot
  • Jean Smart, Hacks
  • Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Mejor actor principal en una serie de comedia

  • Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • Theo James, The Gentlemen
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
  • Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
  • D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia

  • Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
  • Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
  • Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
  • Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia

  • Lionel Boyce, The Bear
  • Paul W. Downs, Hacks
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
  • Paul Rudd, Only Murders In the Building
  • Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
  • Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Mejor serie limitada o de antología

  • Baby Reindeer
  • Fargo
  • Lessons in Chemistry
  • Ripley
  • True Detective: Night Country

Mejor actor principal en una serie o película limitada o de antología:

  • Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
  • Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
  • Jon Hamm, Fargo
  • Andrew Scott, Ripley
  • Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Mejor actriz principal en una serie o película limitada o de antología

  • Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
  • Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
  • Juno Temple, Fargo
  • Sofia Vergara, Griselda
  • Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie o película limitada o de antología

  • Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
  • Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
  • Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
  • John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
  • Lamorne Morris, Fargo
  • Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
  • Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie o película limitada o de antología

  • Dakota Fanning, Ripley
  • Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
  • Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
  • Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry
  • Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
  • Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
  • Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Mejor película para televisión

  • Quiz Lady
  • Red, White and Royal Blue
  • Scoop
  • Unfrosted
  • Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie

Mejor serie animada

  • X-Men 97
  • The Simpsons
  • Scavengers Reign
  • Bobs Burgers
  • Blue Eye Samurai

