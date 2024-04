Día de la Tierra: Google le dedica su doodle a la fecha

Los internautas al acceder a Google, el mayor buscador en el mundo, pueden observar una serie de fotografías aéreas del planeta, con el objetivo de recordar la importancia de protegerlo para las generaciones futuras.

"Happy Earth Day! Today's #GoogleDoodle features aerial photos of the planet's natural beauty and biodiversity and reminds us of the importance of protecting it for future generations. Learn more about the locations of each letter below, and tap the link in our bio for more info on how we created today's Doodle. G: Turks and Caicos Islands. The islands are home to important biodiversity areas with conservation efforts aimed at addressing ongoing environmental challenges, including protecting natural resources and reefs and restoring endangered species. O: Vatnajökull National Park, Iceland. Established as a national park in 2008 after decades of advocacy, this UNESCO World Heritage Site protects the ecosystem in and around Europe's largest glacier. The mix of volcanoes and glacial ice produce rare landscapes and flora. O: Scorpion Reef National Park, Mexico. Also known as Arrecife de Alacranes, this is the largest reef in the southern Gulf of Mexico and UNESCO biosphere reserve. The marine protected area serves as a refuge for complex coral and several endangered bird and turtle species. G: Jaú National Park, Brazil. Also known as Parque Nacional do Jaú, this is one of South America's largest forest reserves and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Located in the heart of the Amazon rainforest, it protects a range of species, including the margay, jaguar, giant otter and the Amazonian manatee. L: Great Green Wall, Nigeria. Started in 2007, this African Union-led initiative is restoring land affected by desertification across the width of Africa, planting trees and other vegetation while implementing sustainable land management practices. This also provides people and communities in the area with increased economic opportunities, food security, and climate resilience. E: Pilbara Islands Nature Reserves, Australia. Located by one of the Pilbara Island Nature Reserves, one of 20 nature reserves in Australia that help protect fragile ecosystems, increasingly rare natural habitats, and a number of threatened or endangered species—including marine turtles, shorebirds and seabirds."