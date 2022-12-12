Lista de nominados a los Globos de Oro

—Mejor película de drama: “Avatar: The Way of Water”; “Elvis”; “The Fabelmans”; “Tár”; “Top Gun: Maverick”.

—Mejor película musical o de comedia: “Babylon”; “The Banshees of Inisherin”; “Everything Everywhere All At Once”; “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”; “Triangle of Sadness”.

—Mejor director: James Cameron, “Avatar: The Way of Water”; Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Baz Luhrmann, “Elvis”; Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”.

—Mejor actriz, drama: Cate Blanchett, “Tár”; Olivia Colman, “Empire of Light”; Viola Davis, “The Woman King”; Ana de Armas, “Blonde”; Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”.

—Mejor actor, drama: Austin Butler, “Elvis”; Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”; Hugh Jackman, “The Son”; Bill Nighy, “Living”; Jeremy Pope, “The Inspection”.

—Mejor actriz, musical o comedia: Lesley Manville, “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”; Margot Robbie, “Babylon”; Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Menu”; Emma Thompson, “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”; Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

—Mejor actor, musical o comedia: Diego Calva, “Babylon”; Daniel Craig, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”; Adam Driver, “White Noise”; Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Ralph Fiennes, “The Menu”.

—Mejor actriz de reparto: Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Jamie Lee Curtis,” “Everything Everywhere All At Once”; Dolly de Leon, “Triangle of Sadness”; Carey Mulligan, “She Said”.

—Mejor actor de reparto: Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Brad Pitt, “Babylon”; Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”; Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”.

—Mejor película en lengua extranjera: “All Quiet on the Western Front”; “Argentina, 1985”; “Close”; “Decision to Leave”; “RRR”.

—Mejor cinta animada: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”; “Inu-Oh”; “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”; “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”; “Turning Red”.

—Mejor guion: Todd Field, “Tár”; Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”; Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, “The Fabelmans”.

—Mejor música original: Carter Burwell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Alexandre Desplat, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”; Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Women Talking”; Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”; John Williams, “The Fabelmans”.

—Mejor canción original: “Carolina” de “Where the Crawdads Sing”, música de Taylor Swift; “Ciao Papa” de “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”, música de Alexandre Desplat; “Hold My Hand” de “Top Gun: Maverick”, música de Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice; “Lift Me Up” de “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, música de Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson; “Naatu Naatu” de “RRR”, música de M.M. Keeravani.

TELEVISIÓN

—Mejor serie de drama: “Better Call Saul”; “The Crown”; “House of the Dragon”; “Ozark”; “Severance”.

—Mejor actriz, serie de drama: Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”; Laura Linney, “Ozark”; Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”; Hilary Swank, “Alaska Daily”; Zendaya, “Euphoria”.

—Mejor actor, serie de drama: Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”; Kevin Costner, “Yellowstone”; Diego Luna, “Andor”; Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”; Adam Scott, “Severance”.

—Mejor serie de comedia o musical: “Abbott Elementary”; “The Bear”; “Hacks”; “Only Murders in the Building”; “Wednesday”.

—Mejor actriz, serie de comedia o musical: Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”; Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”; Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”; Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”; Jean Smart, “Hacks”.

—Mejor actor, serie de comedia o musical: Donald Glover, “Atlanta”; Bill Hader, “Barry”; “Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”; Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”; Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”.

—Mejor serie limitada o película hecha para TV: “Black Bird”; “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”; “Pam & Tommy”; “The Dropout”; “The White Lotus”.

—Mejor actriz, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy”; Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”; Lily James, “Pam & Tommy”; Julia Roberts, “Gaslit”; Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”.

—Mejor actor, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”; Colin Firth, “The Staircase”; Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”; Evan Peters, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”; Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy”.

—Mejor actriz de reparto, serie, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”; Claire Danes, “Fleishman is in Trouble”; Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Under the Banner of Heaven”; Niecy Nash, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”; Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus.”

—Mejor actor de reparto, serie, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”; Domhnall Gleeson, “The Patient”; Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”; Richard Jenkins, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”; Seth Rogen, “Pam & Tommy”.

