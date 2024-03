Reina Camila tiene su propia Barbie y desata ola de críticas

La Barbie de la reina Camila, tiene rasgos parecidos a ella y tiene uno de sus famosos outfit, conformado por un vestido azul y una capa negra, el mismo que lució la monarca para la ocasión.

Según la empresa Mattel, la muñeca es idéntica a la reina, sin embargo esto ha desatado una ola de críticas y a ti ¿Qué te pareció la Barbie de la reina Camila?

Embed - The Royal Family on Instagram: "Celebrating extraordinary women and girls! The WOW Girls Festival is a force for change across society in how it sees girls, their potential and the opportunities it offers for their future. Since October, the @wowglobal Girls Festival Bus has been travelling around the UK, delivering workshops and activities, and reaching young people from all backgrounds in the heart of their own communities. Joined by The Queen of the Belgians and The Duchess of Gloucester, The Queen has welcomed a host of remarkable women and girls to Buckingham Palace, as the bus tour comes to a close. The WOW Bus was adapted to allow groups, individuals and families to take part in activities designed by WOW to creatively explore issues around gender equality, including through play, reading, digital experience, video and a recording studio. During the event, Her Majesty was presented with a very special Barbie doll, in recognition of her work supporting the @wowglobal festival as its President."