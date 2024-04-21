Victoria Beckham celebra sus 50 años y termina en brazos de David Beckham

La ex Spice Girl, Victoria Beckham lo dio todo en la celebración de sus 50 años y a pesar de que las últimas semanas ha tenido que usar muletas por una lesión, eso no impidió que disfrutara hasta el amanecer.
Embed - Just Jared on Instagram: "Victoria Beckham hosted a 50th birthday party in London on Saturday night with so many celebs in attendance. See photos with the full guest list at the LINK IN BIO. #VictoriaBeckham #DavidBeckham #TomCruise #JasonStatham #RosieHuntingtonWhiteley Photos: Backgrid"
Y verdaderamente sí disfrutó ya que estuvo acompañada de sus amigas, las ex- Spice Girls, quienes tuvieron su reencuentro oficial en la fiesta de 50 años de Victoria Beckham, cabe destacar que esta super celebración hubo alrededor de 100 invitados y en su mayoría personalidades de Hollywood de peso pesado tales como Tom Cruise, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Jason Statham y muchos más.
Embed - Just Jared on Instagram: "Rosie Huntington-Whiteley celebrated her 37th birthday this weekend by attending friend Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday party. She was joined by partner Jason Statham! #RosieHuntingtonWhiteley #JasonStatham Photo: Getty"
La ex- Spice Girl bailó y disfrutó de sus 50 años hasta el amanecer tanto que al salir del recinto, su esposo, el ex futbolista David Beckcham la tuvo que sacar cargada en su espalda. ¡Como todo un caballero!
Embed - Just Jared on Instagram: "David Beckham gave his wife Victoria a piggyback ride out of her birthday party so she could avoid using crutches. She laid her head on his shoulder once they got in the car. More photos on JustJared.com! #DavidBeckham #VictoriaBeckham Photos: Backgrid"