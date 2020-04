View this post on Instagram

In the face of this crisis, organizations like World Central Kitchen and Feeding America have inspired us all with their unwavering commitment to feed the most vulnerable people in need. I thank them for their tireless work on the frontlines, they deserve all of our support. Today, along with Laurene Powell Jobs, @Apple and the @fordfoundation, we helped launch America’s Food Fund. The Fund is designed to help our most vulnerable, including children who rely on school lunch programs, low-income families, the elderly, and individuals facing job disruptions. 100% of donations will go to @FeedingAmerica and @WCKitchen. We know that asking for monetary donations is challenging for many people right now, but if you are able, please join me in donating at: GoFundMe.com/AmericasFoodFund (see link in bio). #AmericasFoodFund #Coronavirus #FeedingAmerica #ChefsforAmerica #WorldCentralKitchen