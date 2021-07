Rescatista encuentra el cuerpo de su propia hija en el derrumbe de Miami

Surfside (United States), 30/06/2021.- A rescue team searches in the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South condominium building in Surfside, Florida, USA, 30 June 2021. Two children are among the 18 people confirmed dead, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a Wednesday afternoon news conference. A total of 145 people remain unaccounted for. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH