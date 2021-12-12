PANAMÁ Miss Universo -  12 de diciembre 2021 - 18:12hs

Minuto a Minuto: Gala final del Miss Universo 2021

La noche de este domingo 12 de diciembre se realizó la 70.ª edición del Miss Universo, donde 80 candidatas lo dieron todo por la corona, desde el Universe Arena, en la ciudad de Eliat en Israel.

Foto/Benjamin Askinas
Marilyn Cejas
Por Marilyn Cejas

Llegó la hora y el mundo entero está siendo testigo de la competición de belleza universal más importante, donde 80 candidatas de diversos países y regiones, lo dan todo por coronarse como la mujer más hermosa de este planeta.

9:32 p.m. Última ronda de preguntas

Las tres finalistas del certamen, tuvieron que enfrentarse a la última ronda de preguntas y respuestas, para que finalmente, una de ellas se convierta en la nueva Miss Universo.

https://twitter.com/Telemetro/status/1470219929123237892

9:23 p.m. Top 3 del Miss Universo

- Sudáfrica.

- India.

- Paraguay

https://twitter.com/Telemetro/status/1470218322272825359
9:10 p.m. Ronda de preguntas y respuestas

Y el momento crucial llegó, las 5 finalistas se enfrentaron a la ronda de preguntas por parte del jurado calificador.

https://twitter.com/Telemetro/status/1470214815457103872
9:00 p.m. Revelan las 5 finalistas

Y el Top 5 del Miss Universo quedó así:

- India

- Sudáfrica

- Paraguay

- Colombia

- Filipinas

https://twitter.com/Telemetro/status/1470212849368719360
8:45 p.m. Desfile en traje de noche

Las 10 semifinalistas tuvieron la oportunidad de desfilar con sus hermosos trajes de gala.

8:34 p.m. Ganadora del Traje Nacional

La representante de Nigeria en el certamen, fue quien ganó la competencia de trajes nacionales, la cual se realizó el pasado viernes 10 de diciembre en la preliminar.

https://twitter.com/Telemetro/status/1470208409714757637

8:21 p.m. Anuncian las 10 semifinalistas

- Paraguay.

https://twitter.com/MissUniverse/status/1470202516814110720

- Puerto Rico.

https://twitter.com/MissUniverse/status/1470202643570122758

- Estados Unidos.

https://twitter.com/MissUniverse/status/1470202863787913221

- India.

https://twitter.com/MissUniverse/status/1470203201697853452

- Sudáfrica.

https://twitter.com/MissUniverse/status/1470203419898126339

- Bahamas.

https://twitter.com/MissUniverse/status/1470203695396708363

- Filipinas.

https://twitter.com/MissUniverse/status/1470203907787919363

- Francia.

https://twitter.com/MissUniverse/status/1470204120065785859

- Colombia.

https://twitter.com/MissUniverse/status/1470204415894245381

- Aruba.

https://twitter.com/MissUniverse/status/1470205106469621764

8:08 p.m. Panamá en el escenario

La representante de Panamá, Brenda Smith, demostró todo su talento y nos regaló una gran pasarela, con seguridad y proyección.

https://twitter.com/MissUniverse/status/1470199344292941826

8:06 p.m. Desfile en traje de baño

Las 16 semifinalistas tuvieron la oportunidad de desfilar en traje de baño, mientras, el público aplaudía.

https://twitter.com/MissUniverse/status/1470198780536532993
7:56 p.m. Actual reina Andrea Meza

La actual Miss Universo se presentó en el escenario y contó todo lo que vivió durante estos 7 meses de reinado, esta noche se despide de la corona, pero dijo que está feliz de ser la nueva presentadora de Telemundo.

https://twitter.com/MissUniverse/status/1470196555776991232
7:46 p.m. Último grupo de semifinalistas

- Vietnam: Fue la 11va. candidata nombrada por Steve para entrar en el cuadro de semifinalistas del importante certamen, dijo que el primer país donde irá será Nueva York, de ganar el concurso.

https://twitter.com/MissUniverse/status/1470193727880765451

- Aruba: Le dijo a Steve que quiere el trabajo de Steve si en algún momento tiene la oportunidad de ser presentadora.

https://twitter.com/MissUniverse/status/1470194082702147589

- Paraguay: Habló sobre la oportunidad que tiene de hablar varios idiomas.

https://twitter.com/MissUniverse/status/1470194262260203530

- Filipinas: Contó que el tatuaje que tiene en el brazo tiene un gran significado para ella.

https://twitter.com/MissUniverse/status/1470194800787959809

- Venezuela: Habló sobre su experiencia en tacones y sobre una serie de televisión que protagoniza.

https://twitter.com/MissUniverse/status/1470195049233268741

- Sudáfrica: Habló sobre lo que hay que trabajar para cumplir los sueños.

https://twitter.com/MissUniverse/status/1470195655977189383
7:34 p.m. Siguiente grupo de semifinalistas

- Bahamas; Fue la sexta en ser nombrada por Harvey, con mucha alegría habló sobre su desempeño en labores sociales.

https://twitter.com/MissUniverse/status/1470190730190757889

- Japón: Habló sobre una ex concursante del certamen, sobre la cual siente mucho orgullo.

https://twitter.com/MissUniverse/status/1470191096156377094

- Gran Bretaña: Habló sobre la historia sobre un personaje en su país.

https://twitter.com/MissUniverse/status/1470191343465078785

- Estados Unidos: Contó su experiencia en el certamen y que el hecho de no descansar tiene sus recompensas.

https://twitter.com/MissUniverse/status/1470191532766552071

- India: Imitó a un gato en vivo y causó mucha emoción entre los presentes.

https://twitter.com/MissUniverse/status/1470191848853581831

7:20 p.m. Las 16 semifinalistas

Fueron conocidas las primeros 5 semifinalistas de las 16 que tendrán la oportunidad de seguir la carrera por la corona, éstas son:

- Francia: La candidata habló de su experiencia por estar 10 días en cuarentena por el COVID-19 pero logró entrar y está feliz.

https://twitter.com/MissUniverse/status/1470187629387866117

- Colombia: Fue interrogada sobre la situación de una región de su país.

https://twitter.com/MissUniverse/status/1470187822892126208

- Singapur: Fue interrogada por representar al país más pequeño del mundo, ella dijo que se siente feliz y emocionada.

https://twitter.com/MissUniverse/status/1470188865952620545

- Panamá: Con mucha alegría, habló sobre su fe en Dios y en la confianza que eso le da, además de su trabajo en las Naciones Unidas.

https://twitter.com/MissUniverse/status/1470190002835447810

- Puerto Rico: Habló sobre un baile particular de su país.

https://twitter.com/MissUniverse/status/1470190061341839364
7:15 p.m. Jurado calificador

El presentador Steve Harvey dio a conocer el jurado calificador que evaluará el desempeño de las 80 candidatas del certamen.

https://twitter.com/Telemetro/status/1470186143387955207
7:08 p.m. Presentador Steve Harvey

El presentador oficial de esta edición del Miss Universo 2021, Steve Harvey, saludó al público asistente, compartiendo su experiencia conociendo a la ciudad de Eliat en Israel, donde se está realizando esta gran gala final.

https://twitter.com/MissUniverse/status/1470185160209489921

7:01 p.m. Opening con la voz de Noa Kirel

Todas las candidatas desfilaron al ritmo de la voz de Noa Kirel, desplegando toda su alegría en el escenario por el crucial momento que viven.

https://twitter.com/MissUniverse/status/1470182853484941319
7:00 p.m. ARRANCA EL MISS UNIVERSO 2021

La noche de este domingo 12 de diciembre inició la transmisión EN VIVO desde la ciudad de Eliat-Israel el Miss Universo 2021, donde 80 candidatas competirán para convertirse en la sucesora de Andrea Meza, Miss Universo 2020.

