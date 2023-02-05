Premios Grammy 2023: Lista completa de nominados

Este domingo 5 de febrero se celebran los Premios Grammy 2023. Te compartimos los artista nominados por categoría y la lista de las canciones nominadas.
Álbum del año
- Voyage, Abba
- 30, Adele
- Un verano sin ti, Bad Bunny
- Renaissance, Beyoncé
- Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Mary J. Blige
- In These Silent Days, Brandi Carlile
- Music of the Spheres, Coldplay
- Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar
- Special, Lizzo
- Harry’s House, Harry Styles
Grabación del año
- Don’t Shut Me Down, Abba
- Easy on Me, Adele
- Break My Soul, Beyoncé
- Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige
- You and Me on the Rock, Brandi Carlile ft. Lucius
- Woman, Doja Cat
- Bad Habit, Steve Lacy
- The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar
- About Damn Time, Lizzo
- As It Was, Harry Styles
Canción del año
- Abcdefu, Gayle
- About Damn Time, Lizzo
- All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film), Taylor Swift
- As It Was, Harry Styles
- Bad Habit, Steve Lacy
- Break My Soul, Beyoncé
- Easy on Me, Adele
- God Did, DJ Khaled ft. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend y Fridayy
- The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar
- Just Like That, Bonnie Raitt
Mejor artista nuevo
- Anitta
- Omar Apollo
- DOMi and JD Beck
- Muni Long
- Samara Joy
- Latto
- Måneskin
- Tobe Nwigwe
- Molly Tuttle
- Wet Leg
Mejor video musical
- Easy on Me, Adele
- Yet to Come, BTS
- Woman, Doja Cat
- The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar
- As It Was, Harry Styles
- All Too Well: The Short Film, Taylor Swift
Mejor interpretación solista pop
- Easy on Me, Adele
- Moscow Mule, Bad Bunny
- Woman, Doja Cat
- Bad Habit, Steve Lacy
- About Damn Time, Lizzo
- As It Was, Harry Styles
Mejor interpretación dúo/grupo pop
- Don’t Shut Me Down, Abba
- Bam Bam, Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran
- My Universe, Coldplay y BTS
- I Like You (A Happier Song), Post Malone y Doja Cat
- Unholy, Sam Smith ft. Kim Petras
Mejor álbum pop vocal tradicional
- Higher, Michael Bublé
- When Christmas Comes Around…, Kelly Clarkson
- I Dream of Christmas (Extended), Norah Jones
- Evergreen, Pentatonix
- Thank You, Diana Ross
Mejor álbum pop vocal
- Voyage, Abba
- 30, Adele
- Music of the Spheres, Coldplay
- Special, Lizzo
- Harrys House, Harry Styles
Mejor grabación dance/electronica
- Break My Soul, Beyoncé
- Rosewood, Bonobo
- Don’t Forget My Love, Diplo ft. Miguel
- Im Good (Blue), David Guetta y Bebe Rexha
- Intimidated, Kaytranada ft. H.E.R.
- On My Knees, Rüfüs du Sol
Mejor álbum de música dance o electrónica
- Renaissance, Beyoncé
- Fragments, Bonobo
- Diplo, Diplo
- The Last Goodbye, Odesza
- Surrender, Rüfüs du Sol
Mejor interpretación de música alternativa
- Thered Better Be a Mirrorball, Arctic Monkeys
- Certainty, Big Thief
- King, Florence and the Machine
- Chaise Longue, Wet Leg
- Spitting Off the Edge of the World, Yeah Yeah Yeahs ft. Perfume Genius
Mejor álbum de música alternativa
- We, Arcade Fire
- Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You, Big Thief
- Fossora, Björk
- Wet Leg, Wet Leg
- Cool It Down, Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Mejor interpretación R&B
- Virgos Groove, Beyoncé
- Here With Me, Mary J. Blige featuring Anderson Paak
- Hrs & Hrs, Muni Long
- Over, Lucky Daye
- Hurt Me So Good, Jazmine Sullivan
Mejor interpretación de R&B tradicional
- Do 4 Love, Snoh Aalegra
- Keeps on Fallin, Babyface ft. Ella Mai
- Plastic Off the Sofa, Beyoncé
- Round Midnight, Adam Blackstone ft. Jazmine Sullivan
- Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige
Mejor canción R&B
- Cuff It, Beyoncé
- Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige
- Hrs & Hrs, Muni Long
- Hurt Me So Good, Jazmine Sullivan
- Please Dont Walk Away, PJ Morton
Mejor álbum R&B progresivo
- Operation Funk, Cory Henry
- Gemini Rights, Steve Lacy
- Drones, Terrace Martin
- Starfruit, Moonchild
- Red Balloon, Tank and the Bangas
Mejor álbum de R&B
- Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Mary J. Blige
- Breezy (Deluxe), Chris Brown
- Black Radio III, Robert Glasper
- Candydrip, Lucky Daye
- Watch the Sun, PJ Morton
Mejor interpretación rap
- God Did, DJ Khaled ft. Rick Ross Lil Wayne Jay-Z John Legend y Fridayy
- Vegas, Doja Cat
- Pushin P, Gunna y Future ft. Young Thug
- F.N.F. (Lets Go), Hitkidd y Glorilla
- The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar
Mejor interpretación de rap melódico
- Beautiful, DJ Khaled ft. Future y SZA
- Wait for U, Future ft. Drake y Tems
- First Class, Jack Harlow
- Die Hard, Kendrick Lamar ft. Blxst y Amanda Reifer
- Big Energy (Live), Latto
Mejor canción rap
- Churchill Downs, Jack Harlow ft. Drake
- God Did, DJ Khaled ft. Rick Ross Lil Wayne Jay-Z John Legend y Fridayy
- The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar
- Pushin P, Gunna and Future ft. Young Thug
- Wait for U, Future ft. Drake y Tems
Mejor álbum rap
- God Did, DJ Khaled
- I Never Liked You, Future
- Come Home the Kids Miss You, Jack Harlow
- Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar
- Its Almost Dry, Pusha T
Mejor álbum pop latino
- Aguilera, Christina Aguilera
- Pasieros, Rubén Blades ft. Boca Livre
- De adentro pa afuera, Camilo
- Viajante, Fonseca
- Dharma+, Sebastián Yatra
Mejor álbum de música urbana
- Trap Cake, Vol. 2, Rauw Alejandro
- Un verano sin ti, Bad Bunny
- Legendaddy, Daddy Yankee
- La 167, Farruko
- The Love & Sex Tape, Maluma
Mejor álbum latino rock o alternativo
- El Alimento, Cimafunk
- Tinta y Tiempo, Jorge Drexler
- 1940 Carmen, Mon Laferte
- Alegoría, Gaby Moreno
- Los Años Salvajes, Fito Paez
- Motomami, Rosalía
Mejor álbum de música regional mexicana
- Abeja, Reina Chiquis
- Un Canto por México - El Musical, Natalia Lafourcade
- La Reunión (Deluxe), Los Tigres Del Norte
- Foragido EP #1, Christian Nodal
- Qué ganas de verte (Deluxe), Marco Antonio Solís
Mejor álbum latino tropical
- Palla voy, Marc Anthony
- Quiero verte feliz, La Santa Cecilia
- Lado A, lado B, Víctor Manuelle
- Legendario, Tito Nieves
- Imágenes latinas, Spanish Harlem Orchestra
- Cumbiana II, Carlos Vives
Mejor Álbum de Jazz Latino
- Fandango At The Wall En Nueva York
Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Con El Colectivo Congra Patria Son Jarocho
Danilo Pérez con The Global Messengers
Flora Purim
Arturo Sandoval
Miguel Zenón
Mejor recopilación de banda sonora para medios visuales
- Elvis, Varios artistas
- Encanto, Varios artistas
- Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2), Varios artistas
- Top Gun: Maverick, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga, Hans Zimmer y Lorne Balfe
- West Side Story, Varios artistas
Mejor score para medios visuales
- The Batman, Michael Giacchino
- Encanto, Germaine Franco
- No Time to Die, Hans Zimmer
- The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood
- Succession: Season 3, Nicholas Britell
Mejor canción compuesta para medios visuales
- Be Alive de ‘King Richard’, Beyoncé
- Carolina de ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’, Taylor Swift
- Hold My Hand de ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, Lady Gaga
- Keep Rising (The Woman King) de ‘The Woman King’, Jessy Wilson ft. Angelique Kidjo
- Nobody Like U de ‘Turning Red’, 4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas OConnell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo y Grayson Villanueva
- We Dont Talk About Bruno de ‘Encanto’, Carolina Gaitán, La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero y Stephanie Beatriz
Mejor álbum histórico
- Against the Odds: 1974-1982, Blondie
- The Goldberg Variations: The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions, Glenn Gould
- Lifes Work: A Retrospective, Doc Watson
- To Whom It May Concern…, Freestyle Fellowship
- Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition), Wilco
Compositor no clásico del año
- Amy Allen
- Nija Charles
- Tobias Jesso Jr.
- The-Dream
- Laura Veltz