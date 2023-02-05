PANAMÁ

Premios Grammy 2023: Lista completa de nominados

Este domingo 5 de febrero se celebran los Premios Grammy 2023. Te compartimos los artista nominados por categoría y la lista de las canciones nominadas.

Premios Grammy 2023: Lista completa de nominados

Álbum del año

  • Voyage, Abba
  • 30, Adele
  • Un verano sin ti, Bad Bunny
  • Renaissance, Beyoncé
  • Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Mary J. Blige
  • In These Silent Days, Brandi Carlile
  • Music of the Spheres, Coldplay
  • Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar
  • Special, Lizzo
  • Harry’s House, Harry Styles

Grabación del año

  • Don’t Shut Me Down, Abba
  • Easy on Me, Adele
  • Break My Soul, Beyoncé
  • Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige
  • You and Me on the Rock, Brandi Carlile ft. Lucius
  • Woman, Doja Cat
  • Bad Habit, Steve Lacy
  • The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar
  • About Damn Time, Lizzo
  • As It Was, Harry Styles

Canción del año

  • Abcdefu, Gayle
  • About Damn Time, Lizzo
  • All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film), Taylor Swift
  • As It Was, Harry Styles
  • Bad Habit, Steve Lacy
  • Break My Soul, Beyoncé
  • Easy on Me, Adele
  • God Did, DJ Khaled ft. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend y Fridayy
  • The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar
  • Just Like That, Bonnie Raitt

Mejor artista nuevo

  • Anitta
  • Omar Apollo
  • DOMi and JD Beck
  • Muni Long
  • Samara Joy
  • Latto
  • Måneskin
  • Tobe Nwigwe
  • Molly Tuttle
  • Wet Leg

Mejor video musical

  • Easy on Me, Adele
  • Yet to Come, BTS
  • Woman, Doja Cat
  • The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar
  • As It Was, Harry Styles
  • All Too Well: The Short Film, Taylor Swift

Mejor interpretación solista pop

  • Easy on Me, Adele
  • Moscow Mule, Bad Bunny
  • Woman, Doja Cat
  • Bad Habit, Steve Lacy
  • About Damn Time, Lizzo
  • As It Was, Harry Styles

Mejor interpretación dúo/grupo pop

  • Don’t Shut Me Down, Abba
  • Bam Bam, Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran
  • My Universe, Coldplay y BTS
  • I Like You (A Happier Song), Post Malone y Doja Cat
  • Unholy, Sam Smith ft. Kim Petras

Mejor álbum pop vocal tradicional

  • Higher, Michael Bublé
  • When Christmas Comes Around…, Kelly Clarkson
  • I Dream of Christmas (Extended), Norah Jones
  • Evergreen, Pentatonix
  • Thank You, Diana Ross

Mejor álbum pop vocal

  • Voyage, Abba
  • 30, Adele
  • Music of the Spheres, Coldplay
  • Special, Lizzo
  • Harrys House, Harry Styles

Mejor grabación dance/electronica

  • Break My Soul, Beyoncé
  • Rosewood, Bonobo
  • Don’t Forget My Love, Diplo ft. Miguel
  • Im Good (Blue), David Guetta y Bebe Rexha
  • Intimidated, Kaytranada ft. H.E.R.
  • On My Knees, Rüfüs du Sol

Mejor álbum de música dance o electrónica

  • Renaissance, Beyoncé
  • Fragments, Bonobo
  • Diplo, Diplo
  • The Last Goodbye, Odesza
  • Surrender, Rüfüs du Sol

Mejor interpretación de música alternativa

  • Thered Better Be a Mirrorball, Arctic Monkeys
  • Certainty, Big Thief
  • King, Florence and the Machine
  • Chaise Longue, Wet Leg
  • Spitting Off the Edge of the World, Yeah Yeah Yeahs ft. Perfume Genius

Mejor álbum de música alternativa

  • We, Arcade Fire
  • Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You, Big Thief
  • Fossora, Björk
  • Wet Leg, Wet Leg
  • Cool It Down, Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Mejor interpretación R&B

  • Virgos Groove, Beyoncé
  • Here With Me, Mary J. Blige featuring Anderson Paak
  • Hrs & Hrs, Muni Long
  • Over, Lucky Daye
  • Hurt Me So Good, Jazmine Sullivan

Mejor interpretación de R&B tradicional

  • Do 4 Love, Snoh Aalegra
  • Keeps on Fallin, Babyface ft. Ella Mai
  • Plastic Off the Sofa, Beyoncé
  • Round Midnight, Adam Blackstone ft. Jazmine Sullivan
  • Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige

Mejor canción R&B

  • Cuff It, Beyoncé
  • Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige
  • Hrs & Hrs, Muni Long
  • Hurt Me So Good, Jazmine Sullivan
  • Please Dont Walk Away, PJ Morton

Mejor álbum R&B progresivo

  • Operation Funk, Cory Henry
  • Gemini Rights, Steve Lacy
  • Drones, Terrace Martin
  • Starfruit, Moonchild
  • Red Balloon, Tank and the Bangas

Mejor álbum de R&B

  • Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Mary J. Blige
  • Breezy (Deluxe), Chris Brown
  • Black Radio III, Robert Glasper
  • Candydrip, Lucky Daye
  • Watch the Sun, PJ Morton

Mejor interpretación rap

  • God Did, DJ Khaled ft. Rick Ross Lil Wayne Jay-Z John Legend y Fridayy
  • Vegas, Doja Cat
  • Pushin P, Gunna y Future ft. Young Thug
  • F.N.F. (Lets Go), Hitkidd y Glorilla
  • The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar

Mejor interpretación de rap melódico

  • Beautiful, DJ Khaled ft. Future y SZA
  • Wait for U, Future ft. Drake y Tems
  • First Class, Jack Harlow
  • Die Hard, Kendrick Lamar ft. Blxst y Amanda Reifer
  • Big Energy (Live), Latto

Mejor canción rap

  • Churchill Downs, Jack Harlow ft. Drake
  • God Did, DJ Khaled ft. Rick Ross Lil Wayne Jay-Z John Legend y Fridayy
  • The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar
  • Pushin P, Gunna and Future ft. Young Thug
  • Wait for U, Future ft. Drake y Tems

Mejor álbum rap

  • God Did, DJ Khaled
  • I Never Liked You, Future
  • Come Home the Kids Miss You, Jack Harlow
  • Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar
  • Its Almost Dry, Pusha T

Mejor álbum pop latino

  • Aguilera, Christina Aguilera
  • Pasieros, Rubén Blades ft. Boca Livre
  • De adentro pa afuera, Camilo
  • Viajante, Fonseca
  • Dharma+, Sebastián Yatra

Mejor álbum de música urbana

  • Trap Cake, Vol. 2, Rauw Alejandro
  • Un verano sin ti, Bad Bunny
  • Legendaddy, Daddy Yankee
  • La 167, Farruko
  • The Love & Sex Tape, Maluma

Mejor álbum latino rock o alternativo

  • El Alimento, Cimafunk
  • Tinta y Tiempo, Jorge Drexler
  • 1940 Carmen, Mon Laferte
  • Alegoría, Gaby Moreno
  • Los Años Salvajes, Fito Paez
  • Motomami, Rosalía

Mejor álbum de música regional mexicana

  • Abeja, Reina Chiquis
  • Un Canto por México - El Musical, Natalia Lafourcade
  • La Reunión (Deluxe), Los Tigres Del Norte
  • Foragido EP #1, Christian Nodal
  • Qué ganas de verte (Deluxe), Marco Antonio Solís

Mejor álbum latino tropical

  • Palla voy, Marc Anthony
  • Quiero verte feliz, La Santa Cecilia
  • Lado A, lado B, Víctor Manuelle
  • Legendario, Tito Nieves
  • Imágenes latinas, Spanish Harlem Orchestra
  • Cumbiana II, Carlos Vives

Mejor Álbum de Jazz Latino

  • Fandango At The Wall En Nueva York

Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Con El Colectivo Congra Patria Son Jarocho

  • Crisálida

Danilo Pérez con The Global Messengers

  • Si quieres

Flora Purim

  • Ritmo y Alma

Arturo Sandoval

  • Música De Las Américas

Miguel Zenón

Mejor recopilación de banda sonora para medios visuales

  • Elvis, Varios artistas
  • Encanto, Varios artistas
  • Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2), Varios artistas
  • Top Gun: Maverick, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga, Hans Zimmer y Lorne Balfe
  • West Side Story, Varios artistas

Mejor score para medios visuales

  • The Batman, Michael Giacchino
  • Encanto, Germaine Franco
  • No Time to Die, Hans Zimmer
  • The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood
  • Succession: Season 3, Nicholas Britell

Mejor canción compuesta para medios visuales

  • Be Alive de ‘King Richard’, Beyoncé
  • Carolina de ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’, Taylor Swift
  • Hold My Hand de ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, Lady Gaga
  • Keep Rising (The Woman King) de ‘The Woman King’, Jessy Wilson ft. Angelique Kidjo
  • Nobody Like U de ‘Turning Red’, 4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas OConnell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo y Grayson Villanueva
  • We Dont Talk About Bruno de ‘Encanto’, Carolina Gaitán, La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero y Stephanie Beatriz

Mejor álbum histórico

  • Against the Odds: 1974-1982, Blondie
  • The Goldberg Variations: The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions, Glenn Gould
  • Lifes Work: A Retrospective, Doc Watson
  • To Whom It May Concern…, Freestyle Fellowship
  • Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition), Wilco

Compositor no clásico del año

  • Amy Allen
  • Nija Charles
  • Tobias Jesso Jr.
  • The-Dream
  • Laura Veltz
