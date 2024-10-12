Encuentran en el Monte Everest el pie y la bota de un montañista desaparecido hace 100 años

Los escaladores fueron vistos por última vez el 8 de junio de 1924, mientras intentaban convertirse en las primeras personas en alcanzar la cima del Everest. El gran enigma en este caso es si Irvine y Mallory lograron su meta. De ser cierto, habrían alcanzado el objetivo 29 años antes que Tenzing Norgay y Edmund Hillary.

Los restos de Mallory fueron encontrados en el año 1999.

Embed - National Geographic on Instagram: "After 100 years of speculation surrounding his fate, the partial remains of Andrew Comyn “Sandy” Irvine are believed to have been discovered on the Central Rongbuk Glacier below the North Face of Mount Everest. Irvine vanished while attempting to conquer the world’s tallest peak in 1924, along with climbing partner and renowned mountaineer George Mallory. The mystery of whether they reached the summit before their deaths has intrigued climbers and historians for decades. “Any expedition to Everest follows in the shadow of Irvine and Mallory,” said @jimmychin, who made the discovery with climbers and filmmakers @erichroepke and @therealmarkfisher while filming for an upcoming @natgeodocs project. "Sometimes in life the greatest discoveries occur when you aren’t even looking. This was a monumental and emotional moment for us and our entire team on the ground, and we just hope this can finally bring peace of mind to his descendants, and the climbing world at large.” Read the exclusive story at the link in bio for more on what this discovery means for the history of mountaineering. Images by @jimmychin @erichroepke and Mount Everest Foundation / @RGS_IBG via Getty Images"