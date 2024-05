Mark Zuckerberg, dueño de Meta estaría de visita en Panamá

Embed - Mark Zuckerberg Jets on Instagram: "Mark Zuckerberg's G650 Landed near Panamá City, Panamá Oeste Province, Panama. Apx. flt. time 5 h 36 min. 3,294 mile (2,862 NM) flight from NUQ to BLB ~ 2,820 gallons (10,676 liters). ~ 18,902 lbs (8,574 kg) of jet fuel used. ~ $15,794 cost of fuel. ~ 30 tons of CO2 emissions."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg Jets (@zuckerbergjet)