5 de octubre 2021

Sech celebra el mes de Herencia Hispana con tributo a Panamá

Sech realizó una presentación por el mes de la Herencia Hispana, donde usó un saco blanco que tenía dibujado el istmo de Panamá, la bandera y a Mariano Rivera.

Sech interpretó: "Playa", "911" y "Sal y Perrea" de su álbum "42". 

Por Gerard Govea

Celebrando el mes de la Herencia Hispana, Sech realizó un concierto acústico donde interpretó: "Playa", "911" y "Sal y Perrea" de su álbum "42". La presentación se realizó en la Biblioteca de la Autoridad del Canal de Panamá, Roberto F. Chiari.

En el lado derecho de un saco blanco, Sech tenía escrito "Panamá" y dibujado el istmo del territorio nacional, mientras que de su lado izquierdo, la bandera de Panamá, una pelota con el número 42 y una imagen del ex cerrador de los Yankees de New York, Mariano Rivera.

Tiny Desk Concerts, es una serie de conciertos organizados por el programa de radio All Songs Considered de NPR Music.

Músicos

  • Sech: vocals
  • Michael Ward: DJ
  • Abdiel Morales: drums
  • Rasta Lloyd: bass
  • Jhonattan Reyes: guitar
  • Omar Pérez: vocals
  • Anabel De Jesús: vocals
  • Marie Camille Alerte: vocals
  • Florlenz Alerte: vocals
  • Julio Montes: vocals
  • Joshue Ashby: violín

Créditos

  • Video: Moisés Morales, Andrés González
  • Audio: Guillermo "Memo" Bailey, Ramón González, Eduardo "Cerebro" Fernández
  • Gaffer: Guillermo Yanguez
  • Grip: Eric González
  • Assistant Camera: Antonio Zaenz, Abdiel González
  • Backline: Ricardo "Yoshi" Castillo

TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Anamaría Sayre
  • Video Producer: Maia Stern
  • Audio Mastering: Josh Rogosin
  • Alt.Latino 'El Tiny' Team: Félix Contreras, Reanna Cruz, Anaïs Laurent, Stefanie Fernández
  • Tiny Production Team: Bob Boilen, Bobby Carter, Kara Frame, Sofie Hernandez-Simeonidis
  • Executive Producer: Keith Jenkins
  • Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann
