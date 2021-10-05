Sech celebra el mes de Herencia Hispana con tributo a Panamá

Celebrando el mes de la Herencia Hispana, Sech realizó un concierto acústico donde interpretó: "Playa", "911" y "Sal y Perrea" de su álbum "42". La presentación se realizó en la Biblioteca de la Autoridad del Canal de Panamá, Roberto F. Chiari.
Tiny Desk Concerts, es una serie de conciertos organizados por el programa de radio All Songs Considered de NPR Music.
Músicos
- Sech: vocals
- Michael Ward: DJ
- Abdiel Morales: drums
- Rasta Lloyd: bass
- Jhonattan Reyes: guitar
- Omar Pérez: vocals
- Anabel De Jesús: vocals
- Marie Camille Alerte: vocals
- Florlenz Alerte: vocals
- Julio Montes: vocals
- Joshue Ashby: violín
Créditos
- Video: Moisés Morales, Andrés González
- Audio: Guillermo "Memo" Bailey, Ramón González, Eduardo "Cerebro" Fernández
- Gaffer: Guillermo Yanguez
- Grip: Eric González
- Assistant Camera: Antonio Zaenz, Abdiel González
- Backline: Ricardo "Yoshi" Castillo
TINY DESK TEAM
- Producer: Anamaría Sayre
- Video Producer: Maia Stern
- Audio Mastering: Josh Rogosin
- Alt.Latino 'El Tiny' Team: Félix Contreras, Reanna Cruz, Anaïs Laurent, Stefanie Fernández
- Tiny Production Team: Bob Boilen, Bobby Carter, Kara Frame, Sofie Hernandez-Simeonidis
- Executive Producer: Keith Jenkins
- Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann