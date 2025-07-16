Stranger Things: Netflix revela el primer tráiler de la temporada final

"Ellos vertieron sus corazones y almas en ello, y no podríamos estar más orgullosos de lo que han logrado", expresaron en redes sociales.

Embed - Ross Duffer en Instagram: "We’ve been telling this story for nearly a decade now. Many of our cast members joined us when they were kids, just ten or eleven years old. It wasn’t just a show for them—it was a defining part of their childhood. They’ve grown up before our eyes, becoming more than actors—they’ve become family. But it’s not just the cast we consider family. Our crew—many of whom have been with us from the very beginning—holds a special place in our hearts. Their dedication and passion have been the backbone of this journey. Everyone involved was determined to bring this story to a satisfying conclusion. They poured their hearts and souls into it, and we couldn’t be more proud of what they’ve accomplished. We can’t wait to share it with you all next year. Until then—over and out."