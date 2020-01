Cae tasa de muertes por cáncer en EEUU

#BREAKINGNEWS: The #cancer death rate declined by 29% from 1991-2017, including a 2.2% drop from 2016-2017. The steady 26-year decline is driven by long-term drops in death rates for the four major cancers- lung, colorectal, breast, & prostate. https://t.co/12voPxVd6N pic.twitter.com/N1UsAy8HIg