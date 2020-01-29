Canciones románticas para disfrutar en San Valentín

29 Ene 2020 - 02:54 PM

Ya falta poco para San Valentín y junto a esta fecha, se hacen más evidentes las demostraciones de amor y de amistad que cualquier otro día.

Por eso, a través de esta nota te daremos una lista de 10 clásicos que puedes disfrutar junto a tu pareja si los planes son quedarse en casa.

Adele - Make You Feel My Love

Whitney Houston - I Will Always Love You

George Michael - Careless Whisper

Take That - Back for Good

Cyndi Lauper - True Colors

Bruno Mars - Just The Way You Are

Ed Sheeran - Thinking Out Loud

Sam Smith - Stay With Me

Elton John - Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word

John Legend - All of Me