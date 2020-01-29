Canciones románticas para disfrutar en San Valentín

Ya falta poco para San Valentín y junto a esta fecha, se hacen más evidentes las demostraciones de amor y de amistad que cualquier otro día.
Por eso, a través de esta nota te daremos una lista de 10 clásicos que puedes disfrutar junto a tu pareja si los planes son quedarse en casa.
Publicidad
Adele - Make You Feel My Love
Publicidad
Whitney Houston - I Will Always Love You
George Michael - Careless Whisper
Take That - Back for Good
Cyndi Lauper - True Colors
Bruno Mars - Just The Way You Are
Ed Sheeran - Thinking Out Loud
Sam Smith - Stay With Me
Elton John - Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word
John Legend - All of Me
Publicidad
Publicidad