Posponen el Miss Charm International 2020 debido a la situación del Coronavirus

MISS CHARM 2020 POSTPONEMENT ANNOUNCEMENT To partners and our dear fans, According to the Situation Report of Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) from World Health Organization (WHO), 81.109 reported cases are confirmed globally,38 countries, territories or areas with reported confirmed cases of COVID-19 by the 25th of February 2020. As the novel coronavirus COVID-19 spreads globally, airlines are canceling their routes. In view of the serious circumstances surrounding the coronavirus proliferation as well as its complexity, notice is hereby given that Miss Charm Beauty Pageant 2020 which is originally scheduled in March 2020 at Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam has been postponed. Despite our well preparation and excitement to welcome our glorious contestants from all over the world, we have to prioritize the health and safety of the contestants, performers, patrons and staff. The decision has been made in terms of the worldwide efforts in taking preventative measures to curb and contain the escalating coronavirus epidemic. In spite of our regretness for this delay, there is a deep understanding that we need to have the responsibility to raise up the awareness and not put the others at risk. The new date for the contest will be announced later. We sincerely apologize to all fans who are looking forward to the contest and we appreciate your understanding, cooperation and support. Last but not least, we wish all the best to the brave warriors fighting in the frontline of the epidemic. May good health envelop the people and the World. Sincerely,