Globos de Oro 2025: Las películas y actores más nominados este año

El próximo 5 de enero se celebrará la entrega de los Globos de Oro, y Emilia Pérez, un musical surrealista, lidera las nominaciones con un total de 10. Le siguen The Brutalist, con siete nominaciones, y Cónclave, con seis.
Nominaciones de los Globos de Oro 2024
Película
Mejor película - Drama
- "The Brutalist"
- "A Complete Unknown"
- "Cónclave"
- "Dune: Parte Dos"
- "Nickel Boys"
- "5 de septiembre"
Mejor película - Musical o comedia
- "Anora"
- "Challengers"
- "Emilia Pérez"
- "Un dolor real"
- "La sustancia"
- "Wicked"
Mejor actor - Drama
- Adrien Brody, "The Brutalist"
- Timothee Chalamet, "A Complete Unknown"
- Daniel Craig, "Queer"
- Colman Domingo, "Sing Sing"
- Ralph Fiennes, "Cónclave"
- Sebastian Stan, "The Apprentice"
Mejor actriz - Drama
- Pamela Anderson, "The Last Showgirl"
- Angelina Jolie, "Maria"
- Nicole Kidman, "Babygirl"
- Tilda Swinton, "La habitación de al lado"
- Fernanda Torres, "I'm Still Here"
- Kate Winslet, "Lee"
Mejor actor - Musical o comedia
- Jesse Eisenberg, "Un dolor real"
- Hugh Grant, "Hereje"
- Gabriel LaBelle, "Saturday Night"
- Jesse Plemons, "Kinds of Kindness"
- Glen Powell, "Hit Man"
- Sebastian Stan, "Un hombre diferente"
Mejor actriz - Musical o comedia
- Amy Adams, "Nightbitch"
- Cynthia Erivo, "Wicked"
- Karla Sofia Gascon, "Emilia Pérez"
- Mikey Madison, "Anora"
- Demi Moore, "La sustancia"
- Zendaya, "Challengers"
Mejor actor de reparto
- Yura Borisov, "Anora"
- Kieran Culkin, "Un dolor real"
- Edward Norton, "A Complete Unknown"
- Guy Pearce, "The Brutalist"
- Jeremy Strong, "The Apprentice"
- Denzel Washington, "Gladiador II"
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Selena Gomez, "Emilia Perez"
- Ariana Grande, "Wicked"
- Felicity Jones, "The Brutalist"
- Margaret Qualley, "La sustancia"
- Isabella Rossellini, "Cónclave"
- Zoe Saldana, "Emilia Pérez"
Mejor director
- Jacques Audiard, "Emilia Pérez"
- Sean Baker, "Anora"
- Edward Berger, "Cónclave"
- Brady Corbet, "The Brutalist"
- Coralie Fargeat, "La sustancia"
- Payal Kapadia, "All We Imagine as Light"
Mejor película de habla no inglesa
- "All We Imagine as Light"
- "Emilia Pérez"
- "Pigen med nålen" ("The Girl with the Needle")
- "Ainda Estou Aqui" ("I'm Still Here")
- "Daney anjir maabed" ("The Seed of the Sacred Fig")
- "Vermiglio"
Mejor logro cinematográfico y de taquilla
- "Alien: Romulus"
- "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice"
- "Deadpool & Wolverine"
- "Gladiador II"
- "Intensa Mente 2"
- "Twisters"
- "Wicked"
- "The Wild Robot"
Mejor película de animación
- "Flow"
- "Intensa Mente 2"
- "Memoir of a Snail"
- "Moana 2"
- "Wallace & Gromit: La venganza se sirve con plumas"
- "The Wild Robot"
Televisión
Mejor serie dramática
- "The Day of the Jackal"
- "La diplomática"
- "Sr. y Sra. Smith"
- "Shogun"
- "Caballos lentos"
- "El juego del calamar"
Mejor actor dramático
- Donald Glover, "Sr. y Sra. Smith"
- Jake Gyllenhaal, "Presumed Innocent"
- Gary Oldman, "Caballos lentos"
- Eddie Redmayne, "The Day of the Jackal"
- Hiroyuki Sanada, "Shogun"
- Billy Bob Thornton, "Landman"
Mejor actriz dramática
- Kathy Bates, "Matlock"
- Emma D'Arcy, "La casa del dragón"
- Maya Erskine, "Sr. y Sra. Smith"
- Keira Knightley, "Black Doves"
- Keri Russell, "La diplomática"
- Anna Sawai, "Shogun"
Mejor serie musical o comedia
- "Abbott Elementary"
- "The Bear"
- "The Gentlemen"
- "Hacks"
- "Nobody Wants This"
- "Only Murders in the Building"
Mejor actor en musical o comedia
- Adam Brody, "Nobody Wants This"
- Ted Danson, "A Man on the Inside"
- Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"
- Jason Segel, "Shrinking"
- Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"
- Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"
Mejor actriz de musical o comedia
- Kristen Bell, "Nobody Wants This"
- Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"
- Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"
- Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"
- Kathryn Hahn, "Agatha All Along"
- Jean Smart, "Hacks"
Mejor miniserie o película para televisión
- "Bebé reno"
- "Disclaimer"
- "Monstruos: La historia de Lyle y Erik Menéndez"
- "El pingüino"
- "Ripley"
- "True Detective: Night Country"
Mejor actor en miniserie película de televisión
- Colin Farrell, "El pingüino"
- Richard Gadd, "Bebé reno"
- Kevin Kline, "Disclaimer"
- Cooper Koch, "Monstruos: La historia de Lyle y Erik Menéndez"
- Ewan McGregor, "A Gentleman in Moscow"
- Andrew Scott, "Ripley"
Mejor actriz en miniserie o película de televisión
- Cate Blanchett, "Disclaimer"
- Jodie Foster, "True Detective: Night Country"
- Cristin Milioti, "El pingüino"
- Sofia Vergara, "Griselda"
- Naomi Watts, "Feud: Capote vs The Swans"
- Kate Winslet, "El régimen"
Mejor actuación en comedia stand-up en televisión
- Jamie Foxx, "Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was"
- Nikki Glaser, "Nikki Glaser: Someday You'll Die"
- Seth Meyers, "Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking"
- Adam Sandler, "Adam Sandler: Love You"
- Ali Wong, "Ali Wong: Single Lady"
- Ramy Youssef, "Ramy Youssef: More Feelings"