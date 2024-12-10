ENTRETENIMIENTO Entretenimiento - 

Globos de Oro 2025: Las películas y actores más nominados este año

Estos son los nominados en las categorías más destacadas de la 82ª edición de los Globos de Oro, que se entregarán el 5 de enero.

Globos de Oro 2025: Las películas y actores más nominados este año

Globos de Oro 2025: Las películas y actores más nominados este año

Robyn Beck / AFP
Emiliana Tuñón
Por Emiliana Tuñón

El próximo 5 de enero se celebrará la entrega de los Globos de Oro, y Emilia Pérez, un musical surrealista, lidera las nominaciones con un total de 10. Le siguen The Brutalist, con siete nominaciones, y Cónclave, con seis.

Emilia Pérez, ganadora del Premio del Jurado en el Festival de Cannes, cuenta con la actriz transexual Karla Sofía Gascón como protagonista, acompañada por Zoe Saldana y Selena Gómez en roles secundarios.

Nominaciones de los Globos de Oro 2024

Película

Mejor película - Drama

  • "The Brutalist"
  • "A Complete Unknown"
  • "Cónclave"
  • "Dune: Parte Dos"
  • "Nickel Boys"
  • "5 de septiembre"

Mejor película - Musical o comedia

  • "Anora"
  • "Challengers"
  • "Emilia Pérez"
  • "Un dolor real"
  • "La sustancia"
  • "Wicked"

Mejor actor - Drama

  • Adrien Brody, "The Brutalist"
  • Timothee Chalamet, "A Complete Unknown"
  • Daniel Craig, "Queer"
  • Colman Domingo, "Sing Sing"
  • Ralph Fiennes, "Cónclave"
  • Sebastian Stan, "The Apprentice"

Mejor actriz - Drama

  • Pamela Anderson, "The Last Showgirl"
  • Angelina Jolie, "Maria"
  • Nicole Kidman, "Babygirl"
  • Tilda Swinton, "La habitación de al lado"
  • Fernanda Torres, "I'm Still Here"
  • Kate Winslet, "Lee"

Mejor actor - Musical o comedia

  • Jesse Eisenberg, "Un dolor real"
  • Hugh Grant, "Hereje"
  • Gabriel LaBelle, "Saturday Night"
  • Jesse Plemons, "Kinds of Kindness"
  • Glen Powell, "Hit Man"
  • Sebastian Stan, "Un hombre diferente"

Mejor actriz - Musical o comedia

  • Amy Adams, "Nightbitch"
  • Cynthia Erivo, "Wicked"
  • Karla Sofia Gascon, "Emilia Pérez"
  • Mikey Madison, "Anora"
  • Demi Moore, "La sustancia"
  • Zendaya, "Challengers"

Mejor actor de reparto

  • Yura Borisov, "Anora"
  • Kieran Culkin, "Un dolor real"
  • Edward Norton, "A Complete Unknown"
  • Guy Pearce, "The Brutalist"
  • Jeremy Strong, "The Apprentice"
  • Denzel Washington, "Gladiador II"

Mejor actriz de reparto

  • Selena Gomez, "Emilia Perez"
  • Ariana Grande, "Wicked"
  • Felicity Jones, "The Brutalist"
  • Margaret Qualley, "La sustancia"
  • Isabella Rossellini, "Cónclave"
  • Zoe Saldana, "Emilia Pérez"

Mejor director

  • Jacques Audiard, "Emilia Pérez"
  • Sean Baker, "Anora"
  • Edward Berger, "Cónclave"
  • Brady Corbet, "The Brutalist"
  • Coralie Fargeat, "La sustancia"
  • Payal Kapadia, "All We Imagine as Light"

Mejor película de habla no inglesa

  • "All We Imagine as Light"
  • "Emilia Pérez"
  • "Pigen med nålen" ("The Girl with the Needle")
  • "Ainda Estou Aqui" ("I'm Still Here")
  • "Daney anjir maabed" ("The Seed of the Sacred Fig")
  • "Vermiglio"

Mejor logro cinematográfico y de taquilla

  • "Alien: Romulus"
  • "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice"
  • "Deadpool & Wolverine"
  • "Gladiador II"
  • "Intensa Mente 2"
  • "Twisters"
  • "Wicked"
  • "The Wild Robot"

Mejor película de animación

  • "Flow"
  • "Intensa Mente 2"
  • "Memoir of a Snail"
  • "Moana 2"
  • "Wallace & Gromit: La venganza se sirve con plumas"
  • "The Wild Robot"

Televisión

Mejor serie dramática

  • "The Day of the Jackal"
  • "La diplomática"
  • "Sr. y Sra. Smith"
  • "Shogun"
  • "Caballos lentos"
  • "El juego del calamar"

Mejor actor dramático

  • Donald Glover, "Sr. y Sra. Smith"
  • Jake Gyllenhaal, "Presumed Innocent"
  • Gary Oldman, "Caballos lentos"
  • Eddie Redmayne, "The Day of the Jackal"
  • Hiroyuki Sanada, "Shogun"
  • Billy Bob Thornton, "Landman"

Mejor actriz dramática

  • Kathy Bates, "Matlock"
  • Emma D'Arcy, "La casa del dragón"
  • Maya Erskine, "Sr. y Sra. Smith"
  • Keira Knightley, "Black Doves"
  • Keri Russell, "La diplomática"
  • Anna Sawai, "Shogun"

Mejor serie musical o comedia

  • "Abbott Elementary"
  • "The Bear"
  • "The Gentlemen"
  • "Hacks"
  • "Nobody Wants This"
  • "Only Murders in the Building"

Mejor actor en musical o comedia

  • Adam Brody, "Nobody Wants This"
  • Ted Danson, "A Man on the Inside"
  • Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"
  • Jason Segel, "Shrinking"
  • Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"
  • Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

Mejor actriz de musical o comedia

  • Kristen Bell, "Nobody Wants This"
  • Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"
  • Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"
  • Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"
  • Kathryn Hahn, "Agatha All Along"
  • Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Mejor miniserie o película para televisión

  • "Bebé reno"
  • "Disclaimer"
  • "Monstruos: La historia de Lyle y Erik Menéndez"
  • "El pingüino"
  • "Ripley"
  • "True Detective: Night Country"

Mejor actor en miniserie película de televisión

  • Colin Farrell, "El pingüino"
  • Richard Gadd, "Bebé reno"
  • Kevin Kline, "Disclaimer"
  • Cooper Koch, "Monstruos: La historia de Lyle y Erik Menéndez"
  • Ewan McGregor, "A Gentleman in Moscow"
  • Andrew Scott, "Ripley"

Mejor actriz en miniserie o película de televisión

  • Cate Blanchett, "Disclaimer"
  • Jodie Foster, "True Detective: Night Country"
  • Cristin Milioti, "El pingüino"
  • Sofia Vergara, "Griselda"
  • Naomi Watts, "Feud: Capote vs The Swans"
  • Kate Winslet, "El régimen"

Mejor actuación en comedia stand-up en televisión

  • Jamie Foxx, "Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was"
  • Nikki Glaser, "Nikki Glaser: Someday You'll Die"
  • Seth Meyers, "Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking"
  • Adam Sandler, "Adam Sandler: Love You"
  • Ali Wong, "Ali Wong: Single Lady"
  • Ramy Youssef, "Ramy Youssef: More Feelings"
En esta nota:
Seguir leyendo

Lotería Nacional de Panamá Online y TV: Dónde ver el sorteo miercolito

¡Increíble! Mariah Carey enfrenta dificultades para cantar su clásico navideño

"Cien años de soledad" de Gabriel García Márquez llega a Netflix este miércoles

Recomendadas

Más Noticias