EEUU Entretenimiento -  8 de febrero 2022 - 09:27hs

Lista de nominados a los premios Oscar 2022

Lista de nominados a la 94ta edición anual de los Premios de la Academia, según se anunció el martes.

Associated Press

Mejor película:

  • “Belfast”
  • “CODA”
  • “Don't Look Up”
  • “Drive My Car”
  • “Dune”
  • “King Richard”
  • “Licorice Pizza”
  • “Nightmare Alley”
  • “The Power of the Dog”
  • “West Side Story”

Dirección:

  • Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”
  • Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car”
  • Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”
  • Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”
  • Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”

Actor:

  • Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”
  • Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”
  • Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick... Boom!”
  • Will Smith, “King Richard”
  • Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of McBeth”.

Actriz:

  • Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
  • Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”
  • Penélope Cruz, “Madres paralelas”
  • Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”
  • Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”.

Actor de reparto:

  • Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”
  • Troy Kotsur, “CODA”
  • Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog”
  • J.K. Simmons, “Being the Ricardos”
  • Kodi Smit-McFee, “The Power of the Dog”.

Actriz de reparto:

  • Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”
  • Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”
  • Judi Dench, “Belfast”
  • Kristen Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”
  • Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”.

Cinematografía:

  • “Dune”
  • “Nightmare Alley”
  • “The Power of the Dog”
  • “The Tragedy of McBeth”
  • “West Side Story”.

Guion adaptado:

  • “CODA”
  • “Drive My Car”
  • “Dune”
  • “The Lost Daughter”
  • “The Power of the Dog”.

Guion original:

  • “Belfast”,
  • “Don't Look Up”
  • “King Richard”
  • “Licorice Pizza”
  • “The Worst Person in the World”.

Música original:

  • “Don't Look Up”, Nicholas Britell
  • “Dune”, Hans Zimmer
  • “Encanto”, Germaine Franco
  • “Madres paralelas”, Alberto Iglesias
  • “The Power of the Dog”, Johnny Greenwood.

Canción original:

  • “Be Alive” de “King Richard”, Dixson y Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
  • “Dos oruguitas” de “Encanto”, Lin-Manuel Miranda
  • “Down to Joy” de “Belfast”, Van Morrison
  • “No Time to Die” de “No Time to Die”, Billie Eilish y Finneas O'Connell
  • “Somehow You Do” de “Four Good Days”, Diane Warren.

Diseño de vestuario:

  • “Cruella”
  • “Cyrano”
  • “Dune”
  • "Nighmare Alley"
  • Luis Sequeira
  • “West Side Story”.

Efectos visuales:

  • “Dune”,
  • “Free Guy”,
  • “No Time to Die”,
  • “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”,
  • “Spider Man: No Way Home”.

Cortometraje:

  • “Ala Kachuu - Take and Run”,
  • “The Dress”,
  • “The Long Goodbye”,
  • “On My Mind”, “Please Hold”.
  • Cortometraje animado:
  • “Affairs of the Art”,
  • “Bestia”, “Boxballet”,
  • "Robin Robin",
  • “The Windshield Wiper”.

Cortometraje documental: “Audible”, “Lead Me Home”, “The Queen of Basketball", “Three Songs for Benazir”, “When We Were Bullies”.

Largometraje documental: “Ascension”, “Attica”, “Flee”, “Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”, “Writing with Fire”.

Largometraje internacional: “Drive My Car” (Japón), “Flee” (Dinamarca), “The Hand of God” (Italia), “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” (Bután), “The Worst Person in the World” (Noruega).

Edición: “Don't Look Up”, “Dune”, “King Richard”, “The Power of the Dog”, “Tick, Tick... Boom!”.

Cinta animada: “Encanto”, “Flee”, “Luca”, “The Mitchells Vs. The Machines”, “Raya and the Last Dragon”.

Diseño de producción: “Dune”, “Nightmare Alley”, “The Power of the Dog”, “The Tragedy of McBeth”, “West Side Story”.

Maquillaje y peinado: “Coming 2 America”, “Cruella”, Dune", “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”, “House of Gucci”.

Sonido: “Belfast”, “Dune”, “No Time to Die”, “The Power of the Dog”, “West Side Story”.

FUENTE: Associated Press

