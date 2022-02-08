Lista de nominados a los premios Oscar 2022

Lista de nominados a la 94ta edición anual de los Premios de la Academia, según se anunció el martes.
- “Ala Kachuu - Take and Run”,
- “The Dress”,
- “The Long Goodbye”,
- “On My Mind”, “Please Hold”.
- Cortometraje animado:
- “Affairs of the Art”,
- “Bestia”, “Boxballet”,
- "Robin Robin",
- “The Windshield Wiper”.
Cortometraje documental: “Audible”, “Lead Me Home”, “The Queen of Basketball", “Three Songs for Benazir”, “When We Were Bullies”.
Largometraje documental: “Ascension”, “Attica”, “Flee”, “Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”, “Writing with Fire”.
Largometraje internacional: “Drive My Car” (Japón), “Flee” (Dinamarca), “The Hand of God” (Italia), “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” (Bután), “The Worst Person in the World” (Noruega).
Edición: “Don't Look Up”, “Dune”, “King Richard”, “The Power of the Dog”, “Tick, Tick... Boom!”.
Cinta animada: “Encanto”, “Flee”, “Luca”, “The Mitchells Vs. The Machines”, “Raya and the Last Dragon”.
Diseño de producción: “Dune”, “Nightmare Alley”, “The Power of the Dog”, “The Tragedy of McBeth”, “West Side Story”.
Maquillaje y peinado: “Coming 2 America”, “Cruella”, Dune", “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”, “House of Gucci”.
Sonido: “Belfast”, “Dune”, “No Time to Die”, “The Power of the Dog”, “West Side Story”.
FUENTE: Associated Press