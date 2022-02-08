Lista de nominados a los premios Oscar 2022

“Ala Kachuu - Take and Run”,

“The Dress”,

“The Long Goodbye”,

“On My Mind”, “Please Hold”.

Cortometraje animado:

“Affairs of the Art”,

“Bestia”, “Boxballet”,

"Robin Robin",

“The Windshield Wiper”.

Cortometraje documental: “Audible”, “Lead Me Home”, “The Queen of Basketball", “Three Songs for Benazir”, “When We Were Bullies”.

Largometraje documental: “Ascension”, “Attica”, “Flee”, “Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”, “Writing with Fire”.

Largometraje internacional: “Drive My Car” (Japón), “Flee” (Dinamarca), “The Hand of God” (Italia), “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” (Bután), “The Worst Person in the World” (Noruega).

Edición: “Don't Look Up”, “Dune”, “King Richard”, “The Power of the Dog”, “Tick, Tick... Boom!”.

Cinta animada: “Encanto”, “Flee”, “Luca”, “The Mitchells Vs. The Machines”, “Raya and the Last Dragon”.

Diseño de producción: “Dune”, “Nightmare Alley”, “The Power of the Dog”, “The Tragedy of McBeth”, “West Side Story”.

Maquillaje y peinado: “Coming 2 America”, “Cruella”, Dune", “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”, “House of Gucci”.

Sonido: “Belfast”, “Dune”, “No Time to Die”, “The Power of the Dog”, “West Side Story”.

FUENTE: Associated Press