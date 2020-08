⚡️New @hrw report here: https://t.co/j90ySwO978 ⚡️

"Concerns about removing human control from the use of

force + permitting machines to take human life on the battlefield or in policing, are only increasing, they are not going away" @marywareham. #KeepCtrl #KillerRobots pic.twitter.com/spXL7426Dz