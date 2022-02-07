EE. UU. Internacionales -  7 de febrero 2022 - 17:20hs

EE. UU. restringe visa a expresidente hondureño Juan Orlando Hernández por "actos corruptos"

Juan Orlando Hernández

Juan Orlando Hernández, expresidente de Honduras.

AFP

Estados Unidos reveló el lunes que incluyó al expresidente hondureño Juan Orlando Hernández en el listado de "actores corruptos y antidemocráticos", lo cual lo vuelve no elegible para visas y admisión en territorio estadounidense.

"Estados Unidos está promoviendo la transparencia y la rendición de cuentas en Centroamérica al hacer públicas las restricciones de visa contra el expresidente de Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernández, debido a actos corruptos. Nadie está por encima de la ley", tuiteó el jefe de la diplomacia estadounidense, Antony Blinken, al anunciar la decisión.

https://twitter.com/SecBlinken/status/1490795809692135438
https://twitter.com/StateDeptSpox/status/1490799870218846214

FUENTE: AFP

En esta nota:
Seguir leyendo

Estados Unidos enviará refuerzos militares a Europa del Este

Recomendadas

Más Noticias