EE. UU. restringe visa a expresidente hondureño Juan Orlando Hernández por "actos corruptos"

Estados Unidos reveló el lunes que incluyó al expresidente hondureño Juan Orlando Hernández en el listado de "actores corruptos y antidemocráticos", lo cual lo vuelve no elegible para visas y admisión en territorio estadounidense.
The United States is advancing transparency and accountability in Central America by making public visa restrictions against Honduras’ former president, Juan Orlando Hernandez, on account of corrupt actions. No one is above the law.— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) February 7, 2022
The fight against corruption is a U.S. national security priority. Our visa action against former President Hernandez supports efforts by the people of Honduras to increase transparency and rule of law. https://t.co/3K3aPhiiKx— Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) February 7, 2022
FUENTE: AFP