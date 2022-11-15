Jefe del Consejo Europeo pedirá reunión de líderes de la UE sobre Polonia en el G20

El presidente del Consejo Europeo, Charles Michel, adelantó este martes que solicitará una "reunión de coordinación" de los líderes de la Unión Europea (UE) presentes en la cumbre del G20 en Indonesia, para discutir la situación en Polonia.
https://twitter.com/CharlesMichel/status/1592618690532384768
Shocked by the news of a missile or other ammunition having killed people on Polish territory.— Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) November 15, 2022
My condolences to the families.
We stand with Poland.
I am in contact with Polish authorities, members of the European Council and other allies.@AndrzejDuda @MorawieckiM
FUENTE: AFP