Jefe del Consejo Europeo pedirá reunión de líderes de la UE sobre Polonia en el G20

Charles Michel

Charles Michel, presidente del Consejo Europeo.

El presidente del Consejo Europeo, Charles Michel, adelantó este martes que solicitará una "reunión de coordinación" de los líderes de la Unión Europea (UE) presentes en la cumbre del G20 en Indonesia, para discutir la situación en Polonia.

"Propondré una reunión de coordinación el miércoles con los líderes de la UE que asistan al G20 aquí en Bali", tuiteó Michel, tras informes sobre la caída de misiles en Polonia durante los bombardeos rusos de Ucrania.

https://twitter.com/CharlesMichel/status/1592618690532384768

FUENTE: AFP

