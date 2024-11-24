Miss Universo 2024: Miss Nigeria, la reina que dejó Sudáfrica para hacer historia

Chidimma Adetshina nació y creció en Sudáfrica, pero decidió renunciar a su camino hacia la corona de Miss South Africa para competir como Miss Nigeria. Su decisión la llevó a hacer historia al ser coronada como la segunda mujer más hermosa del mundo.

A sus 23 años, Chidimma no solo es modelo, sino también estudiante de derecho. Entre sus principales pilares está la lucha por la igualdad de género y la defensa del derecho a la educación a nivel mundial.

Embed - Chidimma Adetshina on Instagram: "As ti awn Itan(“Cloth of Stories”), tells a powerful narrative, encapsulating my journey to the Miss Universe stage. Every element of my look has been thoughtfully designed to reflect my personal growth, struggles, and triumphs. The finest Ashoke material pays homage to my heritage, grounding my story in tradition and cultural pride. The royal blue color of your high maxi suit symbolizes nobility, confidence, and resilience, while the lines serve as a visual representation of the challenges i have faced along the way. These lines are not mere patterns, but instead evoke the obstacles you have overcome, each one significant in shaping the person you have become. The flowers formed on each line—embellished with crystals—are the symbols of growth and strength. They represent the beauty that can emerge from hardship, as well as the hope that has guided you throughout this journey. This outfit doesn’t just describe a single moment in time, but encapsulates a journey full of resilience, transformation, and hope. It’s a story told through fabric and design—one that resonates deeply with the emotions of triumph and pride that i carry with me into the room. @missuniverse Styled by @_ifechukwudere Tailored by @tphilliaofficial make up by: @gionel.virginie "