Beyoncé favorita a premios Grammy con nueve nominaciones

Beyoncé.

Beyoncé.

Beyoncé competirá en nueve categorías en la próxima edición de los premios Grammy, seguida por Kendrick Lamar con ocho, y Adele y Brandi Carlile con siete, anunció el martes la Academia de la Grabación.

El reconocimiento de Beyoncé por su álbum "Renacimiento" también llevó a la reina del pop a empatar con su esposo, Jay-Z, como los artistas con más nominaciones de la historia de los Grammy, con 88 cada uno.

