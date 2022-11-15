Beyoncé favorita a premios Grammy con nueve nominaciones

Beyoncé competirá en nueve categorías en la próxima edición de los premios Grammy, seguida por Kendrick Lamar con ocho, y Adele y Brandi Carlile con siete, anunció el martes la Academia de la Grabación.
FUENTE: AFP