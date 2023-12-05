Panamá Oeste Nacionales - 

Centros educativos de Arraiján estarán cerrados el miércoles 6 de diciembre

Centros educativos estarán cerrados este miércoles en Arraiján por las celebraciones en honor al santo patrono San Nicolás de Bari.
Ana Canto
Este miércoles 6 de diciembre del 2023, estarán cerrados los centros educativos y las oficinas tanto públicas como municipales por las festividades en el corregimiento de Arraiján Cabecera, en honor al santo patrono San Nicolás de Bari.

El decreto alcaldicio No 010-2023 establece que se exceptúan de la norma las oficinas que por la naturaleza de sus servicios, deban permanecer en sus puestos laborales: IDAAN, Instituciones de Salud, Servicios Postales, Cuerpo de Bomberos, SINAPROC y la Policía Nacional.

