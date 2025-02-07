El Departamento de EE. UU. no incluyó a Panamá en la visita de Marco Rubio por varios países de Latinoamérica.

Solo mencionan que el secretario visitó El Salvador, Costa Rica, Guatemala y República Dominicana, resaltando los acuerdos con cada país.

Embed - U.S. Department of State on Instagram: "@secrubio’s first international trip in our hemisphere as Secretary included stops in El Salvador, Costa Rica, Guatemala, and the Dominican Republic. By working with our regional partners, we’re advancing the Trump Administration’s America First foreign policy. In El Salvador, Secretary Rubio signed a memorandum of understanding on strategic civil nuclear cooperation. He met with President @nayibbukele who committed to accepting and incarcerating criminals from other countries, including violent gangs like MS-13 and Tren de Aragua. The Secretary was able to tour a private company, Aeroman, which is creating local jobs in El Salvador and helping build the nation’s middle class. Costa Rica is a model for what other countries in our region and around the world can one day become. Secretary Rubio’s visit to the country highlighted the importance of expanding economic opportunities that make both of our nations more prosperous, including by responsibly bringing 5G systems to Costa Rica that are secure and trustworthy. In Guatemala, Secretary Rubio built on our nations’ collaboration in the fight against illegal migration, narcotrafficking, and transnational crime. The Secretary also emphasized the need to get fentanyl precursors out of the hands of criminals to prevent fentanyl from entering the U.S. and taking the lives of innocent Americans. The Dominican Republic has shown leadership in addressing many regional challenges, including the crisis in Haiti. Secretary Rubio concluded his first international trip to Latin America and the Caribbean in Santo Domingo. Together, we are working to advance freedom and democracy in our region, including by holding accountable the criminal Maduro regime in Venezuela."