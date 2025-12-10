Golden Globes 2026: lista completa de películas y series nominadas

'One Battle After Another', de Paul Thomas Anderson, lidera las nominaciones a los Golden Globes en la categoría de cine, con nueve candidaturas, mientras que en televisión 'The White Lotus' es la dominante, con seis.
Categoría de cine
Mejor película de drama:
- 'Frankestein'
- 'Hamnet'
- 'It Was An Accident'
- 'The Secret Agent'
- 'Sentimental Value'
- 'Sinners'
Mejor película de Comedia o Musical:
- 'Blue moon'
- 'Bugonia'
- 'Marty Supreme'
- 'No other choice'
- 'Nouvelle Vague'
- 'One Battle After Another'
Mejor película de habla no inglesa:
- 'It Was An Accident' - Francia
- 'No other choice' - Corea del Sur
- 'The Secret Agent' - Brasil
- 'Sentimental Value' - Noruega
- 'Sirat' - España
- 'The voice of Hind Rajab' - Túnez
Mejor actriz en película de drama:
- Jessie Buckley ('Hamnet').
- Jennifer Lawrence ('Die my love').
- Renate Reinsve ('Sentimental value').
- Julia Roberts ('After the hunt').
- Tessa Thompson ('Hedda').
- Eva Victor ('Sorry, baby').
Mejor actor en película de drama:
- Joel Edgerton ('Train Dreams')
- Oscar Isaac ('Frankenstein')
- Dwayne Jonhnson ('The Smashing Machine')
- Michael B. Jordan ('Sinners')
- Wagne Moura ('The Secret Agent')
- Jeremy Allen White ('Springteen; Deliver me from nowhere').
Mejor actriz en película de comedia o musical:
- Rose Byrne ('If I had Legs I'd Kick You')
- Cyntia Erivo ('Wicked: For Good')
- Kate Hudson ('Song Sung Blue')
- Chase Infiniti ('One Battle After Another')
- Amanda Seyfried ('The Testament of Ann Lee')
- Emma Stone ('Bugonia')
Mejor actor en película de comedia o musical:
- Timothée Chalamet ('Marty Supreme')
- George Clooney ('Jay Kelly')
- Leonardo Dicapriio ('One Battle After Another')
- Ethan Hawke ('Blue Moon')
- Lee Byung-hun ('No Other Choice')
- Jesee Plemons ('Bugonia')
Mejor director:
- Paul Thomas Anderson ('One Battle After Another')
- Ryan Coogler ('Sinners')
- Guillermo del Toro ('Frankenstein')
- Jafar Panahi ('It Was An Accident)
- Joachim Trier ('Sentimental Value')
- Chloé Zhao ('Hamnet')
Mejor guión:
- Paul Thomas Anderson ('One Bettle After Another')
- Ronald Bronstein y Josh Safdie ('Marty Supreme')
- Ryan Coogler ('Sinners')
- Jafar Panahi ('It Was An Accident')
- Eskil Vogt y Joachim Trier ('Sentimental Value')
- Choé Zhao y Maggie O'Farrell ('Hamnet')
Mejor Banda Sonora Original:
- Alexandre Desplat ('Frankenstein')
- Ludwing Göransson ('Sinners')
- Jonny Greenwood ('One Battle After Another')
- Kangding Ray ('Sirat')
- Max Richter ('Hamnet')
- Hans Zimmer ('F1')
Mejor canción original:
- 'Dream as One' / Autores: Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen. ('Avatar: Fuego y cenizas')
- 'Golden' / Música: Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun. Letra: Kim Eun-jae, Mark Sonnenblick. ('Kpop Demond Hunters')
- 'I lied to you' / Música y letra: Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson. ('Los pecadores')
- 'No Place Like Home' / Música y letra: Stephen Schwartz. ('Wicked: For Good')
- 'The Girl In The Bubble' / Música y letra: Stephen Schwartz. ('Wicked: For Good')
- 'Train Dreams' / Música: Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner. Letrara: Nick Cave. ('Train Dreams')
Mejor película de animación:
- 'Arco'
- 'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle'
- 'Elio'
- 'Kpop Demond Hunters'
- 'Little Ameélie or The Character of Rain'
- 'Zootopia 2'
Logro cinematográfico y taquilla:
- 'Avatar: Fire and Ash'
- 'F1'
- 'Kpop Demond Hunters'
- 'Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning'
- 'Sinners'
- 'Weapons'
- 'Wicked: For Good'
- 'Zootopia 2'
Categorías de televisión
Mejor serie de drama:
- 'The Diplomat'
- 'The Pitt'
- 'Pluribus'
- 'Severance'
- 'Slow Horses'
- 'White Lotus'
Mejor serie de comedia o musical:
- 'Abbott Elementary'
- 'The Bear'
- 'Hacks'
- 'Nobody Wants This'
- 'Only Murders in the Building'
- 'The Studio'
Mejor miniserie:
- 'Adolescence'
- 'All Her Fault'
- 'The Beast in Me'
- 'Black Mirror'
- 'Dying for Sex'
- 'The Girlfriend'
Mejor actor en serie de drama:
- Diego Luna, por 'Andor'
- Sterling K. Brown, por 'Paradise'
- Gary Oldman, por 'Slow Horses'
- Mark Ruffalo, por 'Task'
- Adam Scott, por 'Severance'
- Noah Wyle, por 'The Pitt'
Mejor actriz en serie de drama:
- Kathy Bates, por 'Matlock'
- Britt Lower, por 'Severance'
- Helen Mirren, por 'Tierra de mafiosos'
- Bella Ramsey, por 'The Last Of Us'
- Keri Russell, por 'La diplomática'
- Rhea Seehorn, por 'Pluribus'
Mejor actor en serie de comedia o musical:
- Adam Brody, por 'Nobody Wants This'
- Steve Martin, por 'Only Murders in the Building'
- Glen Powell, por 'Chad Powers'
- Seth Rogen, por 'The Studio'
- Martin Short, por 'Only Murders in the Building'
- Jeremy Allen White, por 'The Bear'
Mejor actriz en serie de comedia o musical:
- Kristen Bell, por 'Nobody Wants This'
- Ayo Edebiri, por 'The Bear'
- Selena Gomez, por 'Only Murders in the Building'
- Natasha Lyonne, por 'Poker Face'
- Jenna Ortega, por 'Wednesday'
- Jean Smart, por 'Hacks'
Mejor actor en miniserie:
- Jacob Elordi, por 'The Narrow Road to the Deep North'
- Paul GIamatti, por 'Black Mirror'
- Stephen Graham, por 'Adolescence'
- Charlie Hunnam, por 'Monster, The Ed Gein Story'
- Jude Law, por 'Black Rabbit'
- Matthew Rhys, por 'The Beast in Me'
Mejor actriz en miniserie:
- Claire Danes, por 'The Beast in Me'
- Rashida Jones, por 'Black Mirror'
- Amanda Seyfried, por 'Long Bright River'
- Sarah Snook, por 'All Her Fault'
- Michelle Williams, por 'Dying for Sex'
- Robin Wright, por 'The Girlfriend'
Mejor actor secundario en una serie:
- Owen Cooper, por 'Adolescence'
- Billy Crudup, por 'The Morning Show'
- Walton Goggins, por 'The White Lotus'
- Jason Isaacs, por 'The White Lotus'
- Tramell Tillman, por 'Severance'
- Ashley Walters, por 'Adolescence'
Mejor actriz secundaria en una serie:
- Carrie Coon, por 'The White Lotus'
- Erin Doherty, por 'Adolescence'
- Hannah Einbinder, por 'Hacks'
- Catherine O’Hara, por 'The Studio'
- Parker Posey, por 'The White Lotus'
- Aimee Lou Wood, por 'The White Lotus'
