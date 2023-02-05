PANAMÁ Entretenimiento - 

Premios Grammy 2023: Los looks más impactantes de la alfombra roja

La 65th edición de los Premios Grammy 2023 ya está aquí y, los artistas no quieren pasar desapercibido. Mira los mejores y peores looks de la gran fiesta de la música.

Lau Chan
Por Lau Chan

mdDiseñadores, casas de moda, estilistas y celebridades se unen en una ocasión única: La alfombra roja de los Premios Grammy 2023. Es momento de sorprender y los famosos lo saben perfectamente.

Mira los mejores looks de esta alfombra. Para ti, ¿Cuál es el menos adecuado para una alfombra roja de los Grammy?

Harry Styles

https://twitter.com/RecordingAcad/status/1622394589733855234

Doja Cat

https://twitter.com/RecordingAcad/status/1622390050662264832

DJ Khaled

https://twitter.com/RecordingAcad/status/1622388847589072897

Sam Smith

https://twitter.com/RecordingAcad/status/1622385487850897408

Anitta

https://twitter.com/RecordingAcad/status/1622387891262619648

Pharrell Williams

FoPlzh3XkAgN2db.jpg

Taylor Swift

FoPfYxdXgAM0Gs5.jpg

Meghan Fox y su pareja Machine Gun Kelly

https://graph.facebook.com/v8.0/instagram_oembed?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.instagram.com%2Fp%2FCoTUjPVpgcD%2F&access_token=EAAGZAH4sEtVABAI9DlNMeYL5DBj7szxBOGZBZASfzPQEHYTcpZAAMATYJwZCsX5nqOg3ZAjrA0YW9qhxLWqG23u8DZAlBLeZAhODjcoFpvnSfZA8S8obGNICCXCOAyLjHe7OkSgBBhQfmOXIcWAFzs1U6k0V9ZC08Affxwar1rHvdPog6lJZBVU3LeJ7LduCmWWQzQZD

