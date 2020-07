The latest Coca Cultivation Monitoring Report is out!

According to the latest findings, #coca cultivation in Bolivia🇧🇴 in 2019 has ⬆️ by 10 % compared to 2018.

The area under cultivation has ⬆️ from 23,100 ha in 2018 to 25,500 ha in 2019.

📰https://t.co/LRUbz3XEB3 pic.twitter.com/GfPqCrq9TN