EEUU Internacionales -  8 de mayo 2021 - 16:50hs

Tiroteo en Aventura Mall de Miami deja al menos 3 personas heridas

Versiones preliminares señalan que los disparos surgieron a raíz de una riña. La Policía logró varias detenciones.

Al escuchar los tiros

Al escuchar los tiros, cientos de personas que se encontraban en el Aventura Mall corrieron para ponerse a salvo.

La tarde de este sábado se registró un tiroteo en Aventura Mall, un popular centro comercial de Miami, Estados Unidos, que dejó un saldo de tres personas heridas.

La Policía de Aventura informó que tienen varios sospechosos bajo custodia, mientras que oficiales realizaban recorridos en el Aventura Mall en busca de evidencia.

Los heridos fueron trasladados a un hospital.

https://twitter.com/aventurapolice/status/1391145144196415489

Clientes que se encontraban en el centro comercial compartieron en redes sociales videos de las personas corriendo aterrorizadas, en busca de ponerse a salvo.

Fuentes policiales señalaron que la situación pudo haber comenzado por una riña.

https://twitter.com/delpynews/status/1391140158603472905
https://twitter.com/dsmart/status/1391133557536567303
https://twitter.com/tinadespinaca/status/1391133491031650311
https://twitter.com/natydenegri/status/1391118508776378371
https://twitter.com/GridironStuds/status/1391129163201982464
https://twitter.com/AlfreAlvarez3/status/1391120596457689088
https://twitter.com/6w_es/status/1391122478278316040

En esta nota:
Seguir leyendo

India sobrepasa las 4,000 muertes diarias por covid-19

Independentistas en Escocia ganan elecciones y exigen referéndum sobre la independencia

Presidente turco califica a Israel de Estado "terrorista cruel" tras disturbios en Jerusalén

Recomendadas

Más Noticias