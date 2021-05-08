Tiroteo en Aventura Mall de Miami deja al menos 3 personas heridas

La tarde de este sábado se registró un tiroteo en Aventura Mall, un popular centro comercial de Miami, Estados Unidos, que dejó un saldo de tres personas heridas.
Los heridos fueron trasladados a un hospital.
#AventuraPolice We have several suspects involved in custody and being question by Detectives. We have 3 victims who have sustained NON- life threatening injuries and out being treated at local hospitals. @cityofaventura pic.twitter.com/SbpSqh6GZZ— Aventura Police (@aventurapolice) May 8, 2021
Clientes que se encontraban en el centro comercial compartieron en redes sociales videos de las personas corriendo aterrorizadas, en busca de ponerse a salvo.
Fuentes policiales señalaron que la situación pudo haber comenzado por una riña.
Imágenes de personas escapando del Aventura Mall a través de las escaleras pic.twitter.com/pzPfIvAhhw— DELPY (@delpynews) May 8, 2021
I was in the mall (my office is 5 mins away) when this shooting occurred a few stores over. Heard the shot, training kicked in - herded everyone, dove for cover behind cabinets. On the floor behind cover when I made this video. Pure chaos. Just left.#aventura #aventuramall pic.twitter.com/4VoWgsm5ib— Derek Smart (@dsmart) May 8, 2021
Acabo de presenciar un tiroteo en Aventura Mall, ha sido uno de los momentos más horribles que he vivido. La multitud estaba corriendo hacia mi tienda, estaba en shock y mi coworker empezó a gritarme que corriera. Cuando salimos la gente estaba rompiendo las rejas para salir pic.twitter.com/NcAM47fGuX— Valentina Espinosa (@tinadespinaca) May 8, 2021
shooting at aventura mall.. pic.twitter.com/Yhel1RVoXJ— Naty Denegri (@natydenegri) May 8, 2021
Aventura Mall is a chaotic scene right now after a shooting inside the mall that sent shoppers running from all directions. pic.twitter.com/Qicf2R8jYo— Chad Wilson (@GridironStuds) May 8, 2021
Estoy con mi familia en el Aventura Mall. Hubo un tiroteo muy grande. Estoy con mis bebés, mi esposa, mi suegra y mi mamá. Logrè sacarlos a todos y estoy en el techo del parqueo con ellos. Tenemos miedos. POR FAVOR miren las noticias y díganme si esta bien para salir— Alfre Alvarez (@AlfreAlvarez3) May 8, 2021
Tiroteo en Aventura Mall (Florida) deja al menos un herido - reportes en Twitterpic.twitter.com/OouF8zHUi6— 6w (@6w_es) May 8, 2021