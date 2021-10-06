EE. UU. Internacionales -  6 de octubre 2021 - 11:16hs

Varios heridos en tiroteo en una escuela de secundaria de EE. UU.

Unidades de la policía de la ciudad de Arlington atienden el caso.

La policía de Texas, en el sur de Estados Unidos, dijo el miércoles que tiene agentes desplegados en una escuela de secundaria de la ciudad de Arlington por un tiroteo. Autoridades locales informaron de que hay varias personas heridas.

"Estamos en la escena de un tiroteo en la escuela secundaria Timberview", dijo el departamento de policía de Arlington en un tuit.

El alcalde Jim Ross dijo a los medios locales que "al menos dos personas han resultado heridas".

"Están buscando activamente para detener al sospechoso".

https://twitter.com/nerissaknight/status/1445771423025229827
https://twitter.com/ArlingtonPD/status/1445775351506821135
https://twitter.com/Brave_spirit81/status/1445781423613374468

FUENTE: AFP

