Varios heridos en tiroteo en una escuela de secundaria de EE. UU.

La policía de Texas, en el sur de Estados Unidos, dijo el miércoles que tiene agentes desplegados en una escuela de secundaria de la ciudad de Arlington por un tiroteo. Autoridades locales informaron de que hay varias personas heridas.
El alcalde Jim Ross dijo a los medios locales que "al menos dos personas han resultado heridas".
"Están buscando activamente para detener al sospechoso".
My daughter just texted me that there was a school school shooting at Timberview H.S. In Mansfield ISD in Arlington, TX. She sent this video that’s out. Her nearby school is on lockdown also, and we hear police sirens rushing in. Police confirm there is an active shooter. Praying pic.twitter.com/m90QzZUfTz— Nerissa Knight (@nerissaknight) October 6, 2021
All Parents -@mansfieldisd is setting up a parent reunification point at the Center for Performing Arts located at 1110 W. Debbie. Officers will be at that scene. Students will eventually be bused to that location after the school is completely secured. pic.twitter.com/gmv8UJBXDk— Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021
#News Presumably, it was this fight that led to the start of the shooting at Timberview #School in #Arlington, #Texas. pic.twitter.com/tZLrP9QMtB— Aleksander Onishchuk (@Brave_spirit81) October 6, 2021
FUENTE: AFP