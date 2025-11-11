Panamá Nacionales -  11 de noviembre de 2025 - 15:57

La duquesa Sofía de Edimburgo realizará una visita oficial a Panamá en los próximos días

La duquesa Sofía es esposa del príncipe Eduardo, duque de Edimburgo, hermano menor del rey Carlos III.

Ana Canto
Por Ana Canto

Sofía, duquesa de Edimburgo, visitará Panamá en los próximos días, como parte de una gira que inició esta semana, y en la que también viajará a Perú, Guatemala y Belice.

Durante su visita a Panamá, la duquesa se reunirá con altos funcionarios del Gobierno Nacional, “reconociendo su colaboración con el Reino Unido en la lucha contra los desafíos globales, incluida la violencia sexual relacionada con los conflictos”, destaca un comunicado del Palacio de Buckingham.

Sofía es esposa del príncipe Eduardo, duque de Edimburgo, hermano menor del rey Carlos III.

