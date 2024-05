¡Increíble! Anitta pierde 100 mil seguidores al revelar su creencia religiosa

“Yoruba. Orisha. ¡Soy Longun Edé, el gran príncipe heredero de la raza de mis padres! Tengo la sensibilidad e inteligencia de mi madre y la valentía y astucia de mi padre. Como cazador y pescador, soy mi propia naturaleza", decía parte del post de la cantante.

"Yoruba. Orisha. I am Longun Edé, the great prince heir of my parents' race! I have the sensitivity and intelligence of my mother and the bravery and cunning of my father. As a hunter and fisherman, I am my own nature. I am the only one capable of bringing together all worlds. I am the balance between men and women. I am worshipped in the sacred places of Brazil. With Severiano, I raised the house of Kalé Bokum in Bahia. With Zezito, my strength reached Rio de Janeiro, where I arrived with the Royal Court of Ijexá. I am present in all those who recognize me as the 'holy child whom the old respect,' as Mother Menininha do Gantois spoke. I am the force of youth in time. I am in the present, looking towards the future. I am in the past, where I reclaim traditions. I am in the future where my legacy is immortal! I never die. I am also in the challenge of limits. In this world of affronts, I am the combat against the humiliation of subalternized, impoverished, and constrained individuals simply for existing. Audacity is my name against those who deny a full and dignified life to young black people." Synopsis text from Unidos da Tijuca for their 2025 Carnival, which will be dedicated to the orisha.