MTV VMAs 2023: Lista completa de ganadores

Esta es la primera vez que en una edición de los MTV VMAs 2023 que todas las nominadas de la categoría Mejor Artista del Año son mujeres.
Lista de ganadores MTV VMAs 2023
Video del año
- Doja Cat – “Attention”
- Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
- Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”
- Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy”
- SZA – “Kill Bill”
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” - GANADORA
Artista del año
- Beyoncé
- Doja Cat
- Karol G
- Nicki Minaj
- Shakira
- Taylor Swift
Canción del año
- Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”
- Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”
- Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy”
- Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”
- SZA – “Kill Bill”
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” - GANADORA
Mejor artista nuevo
- GloRilla
- Ice Spice - GANADORA
- Kaliii
- Peso Pluma
- PinkPantheress
- Reneé Rapp
Mejor colaboración
- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”
- Post Malone, Doja Cat – “I Like You (aHappier Song)”
- Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On”
- Karol G, Shakira – “TQG” - GANADORA
- Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)”
- Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”
Mejor video pop
- Demi Lovato – “Swine”
- Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album)”
- Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed”
- Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”
- P!nk – “Trustfall”
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” - GANADORA
Mejor video hip-hop
- Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On” s
- DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “Staying Alive”
- GloRilla & Cardi B – “Tomorrow 2″
- Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock”
- Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – “Kant Nobody”
- Metro Boomin ft Future – “Superhero (Heroes and Villains)”
- Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” - GANADORA
Mejor video R&B
- Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – “Stay”
- Chlöe ft. Chris Brown – “How Does It Feel”
- Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)”
- SZA – “Shirt” - GANADORA
- Toosii – “Favorite Song”
- Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – “Love in the Way”
Mejor video alternativo
- blink-182 – “Edging”
- boygenius – “the film”
- Fall Out Boy – “Hold Me Like a Grudge”
- Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste
- Paramore – “This Is Why”
- Thirty Seconds to Mars – “Stuck”
Mejor video rock
- Foo Fighters – “The Teacher”
- Linkin Park – “Lost (Original Version)”
- Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Tippa My Tongue”
- Måneskin – “The Loneliest”
- Metallica – “Lux Æterna” –
- Muse – “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween”
Mejor video latino
- Anitta – “Funk Rave” - GANADORA
- Bad Bunny – “Where She Goes”
- Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma – “Ella Baila Sola”
- Karol G, Shakira – “TQG”
- Rosalia – “Despecha,”
- Shakira – “Acróstico”
Mejor video K-pop
- aespa – “Girls”
- BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom”
- Fifty Fifty – “Cupid”
- Seventeen – “Super”
- Stray Kids – “S-Class” - GANADOR
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride”
Mejor video Afrobeats
- Ayra Starr – “Rush”s
- Burna Boy – “It’s Plenty”
- Davido ft. Musa Keys – “Unavailable”
- Fireboy DML & Asake – “Bandana”
- Libianca – “People”
- Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” - GANADORA
- Wizkid ft Ayra Starr– “2 Sugar”
Video for good
- Alicia Keys – “If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)”
- Bad Bunny – “El Apagón – Aquí Vive Gente”
- Demi Lovato – “Swine”
- Dove Cameron – “Breakfast” - GANADORA
- Imagine Dragons – “Crushed”
- Maluma – “La Reina”
Actuación del año
- Agosto 2022: Saucy Santana – “Booty”
- Septiembre 2022: Stephen Sanchez – “Until I Found You”
- Octubre 2022: JVKE – “golden hour”
- Noviembre 2022: Flo Milli – “Conceited”
- Diciembre 2022: Reneé Rapp – “Colorado”
- Enero 2023: Sam Ryder – “All the Way Over”
- Febrero 2023: Armani White – “Goated”
- Marzo 2023: Fletcher – “Becky’s So Hot”
- Abril 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride” - GANADORA
- Mayo 2023: Ice Spice – “Princess Diana”
- Junio 2023: FLO – “Losing You”
- Julio 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – “That Part”
Mejor dirección
- Doja Cat – “Attention”
- Drake – “Falling Back”
- Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out”
- Megan Thee Stallion – “Her”
- Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy”
- SZA – “Kill Bill”
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” - GANADORA
Mejor cinematografía
- Adele – “I Drink Wine”
- Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed”
- Janelle Monae – “Lipstick Lover”
- Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out”
- Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” - GANADORA
Mejor efectos visuales
- Fall Out Boy – “Love From the Other Side”
- Harry Styles – “Music for a Sushi Restaurant”
- Melanie Martinez – “VOID”
- Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
- Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy”
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Mejor coreografía
- BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom”
- Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album)”
- Jonas Brothers – “Waffle House”
- Megan Thee Stallion – “Her”
- Panic! At The Disco – “Middle of a Breakup”
- Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy”
Mejor dirección de arte
- boygenius – “the film”
- BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom”
- Doja Cat – “Attention”
- Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”
- Megan Thee Stallion – “Her”
- SZA – “Shirt”
Mejor edición
- BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom”
- Kendrick Lamar – “Rich Spirit”
- Miley Cyrus – “River”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”
- SZA – “Kill Bill”
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”