Asamblea de la ONU condena "anexión ilegal" de Rusia de territorios en Ucrania

Resultados de la votación de este miércoles en la Asamblea General de la ONU.

La Asamblea General de la ONU aprobó este miércoles por mayoría aplastante una resolución de condena "la anexión ilegal" por parte de Rusia de cuatro territorios de Ucrania, infligiendo una nueva derrota diplomática a Moscú que había vetado una resolución similar en el Consejo de Seguridad a finales de septiembre.

La resolución, presentada por Albania y la propia Ucrania, y copatrocinada por una setentena de países, fue aprobada por 143 votos a favor, cinco en contra (Rusia, Bielorrusia, Corea del Norte, Nicaragua y Siria) y 35 abstenciones.

FUENTE: AFP

