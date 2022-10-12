Asamblea de la ONU condena "anexión ilegal" de Rusia de territorios en Ucrania

La Asamblea General de la ONU aprobó este miércoles por mayoría aplastante una resolución de condena "la anexión ilegal" por parte de Rusia de cuatro territorios de Ucrania, infligiendo una nueva derrota diplomática a Moscú que había vetado una resolución similar en el Consejo de Seguridad a finales de septiembre.
https://twitter.com/ZelenskyyUa/status/1580295103088066560
Grateful to 143 states that supported historic #UNGA resolution "Territorial integrity of Ukraine: defending the principles of the UN Charter". The world had its say - RF’s attempt at annexation is worthless & will never be recognized by free nations. will return all its lands pic.twitter.com/FupYPfZz8M— (@ZelenskyyUa) October 12, 2022
https://twitter.com/DmytroKuleba/status/1580296508494458880
Grateful to 143 UN member states who supported UNGA resolution "Territorial integrity of Ukraine: Defending Principles of UN Charter”. The demand is clear: Russian decisions on attempted annexation must be reversed; Russia must withdraw its forces from all of Ukraine’s territory. pic.twitter.com/6FF5UBPUjX— Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) October 12, 2022
FUENTE: AFP