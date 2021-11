El atropello masivo con 5 muertos y 48 heridos en EE. UU. no fue un atentado

Waukesha (United States), 21/11/2021.- A man ducks under police tape as he walks past debris left from crowds attending a Christmas parade scattered along the route after a SUV reportedly broke through a barricade and drove into people including children leaving several people dead and many more injured in Waukesha, Wisconsin, USA, 21 November 2021. The vehicle was recovered by police and a person of interest is in custody. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY